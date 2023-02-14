The Harding men's golf team opened the Spring season, shooting an 8-over 296 in Round 1 and a 15-over 303 in Round 2 on Monday and is currently in eighth place with a 23-over 599 at the Houston Classic at the Golf Club of Houston. Cameron leads the tournament with a 9-under 567.
Caleb Nichols, the Bisons lone individual golfer, sank nine birdies over his two rounds and shot a 1-under 71 and 1-over 73 and is tied for tenth. Manuel Cue Vargas finished tied for 15th after shooting a 1-under 71 in Round 1 before shooting a 3-over 75 in Round 2 to finish the day 2-over 146. Vargas' Round 1 score was his team leading eighth par or under round of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.