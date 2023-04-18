The Harding men's golf team shot a 20-over 596 over the first two rounds of the Natural State Golf Classic in Cabot on Monday and is in second place. A second team from Harding competed and shot a 63-over 639 and is eleventh. Henderson State leads the tournament at 11-over 587.
Sam Tandy sank four birdies in his opening round to shoot 1-under 71 and backed his performance up with 15 pars in Round 1 to shoot 1-over 73. Tandy sits alone in second at an even 144. Manuel Cue Vargas opened the tournament with a 5-over 77 before sinking five birdies in Round 2 to shoot a 1-under 71 and rise 17 spots up the leaderboard to finish tied for sixth at 4-over 148.
Caleb Nichols shot identical 3-over 75's in both rounds, including sinking an eagle, to finish tied for 14th with a 6-over 150. Leo Maciejek shot a 5-over 77 in Rounds 1 and 2 and finished tied for 27th at 10-over 154. Roby Cooper finished the day at 13-over 157 and tied for 38th.
The second team for the Bisons was led by Jose Peralta, who shot 3-over 75 in both rounds and is tied for 14th at 6-over 150. Finlay Cummings opened with a 10-over 82 before shooting a 5-over 77 in Round 2 and is tied for 43rd. Wilf Rush tied for 47th at 16-over 160 and Wilmer Haakansson finished the day in 56th at 26-over 170.
Men's Golf ranked third, women eighth
The Harding men's golf team was ranked third in the first Central Region Rankings released on Thursday. The top 10 teams will move on to the NCAA Regional which will be held at Prairie View Golf Club in Winona, Minnesota on May 11-13.
Harding is one of four GAC members represented, including Henderson State, Southwestern Oklahoma St., and Southern Arkansas. The MIAA has six schools in the first rankings (Northeastern State, Central Oklahoma, Washburn, Missouri Southern State, Central Missouri, and Missouri Western). Winona State is the lone NSIC representative.
The Bisons will host the Natural State Classic in Cabot on April 17-18 in their final tournament before the GAC Championships the following week.
The Harding women's golf team was ranked eighth in the Central Region when the first regional rankings were released on Thursday. The top 9 teams from the Central Region will move on to the NCAA Regional in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on May 8-10.
The GAC has four of the top 11 teams with Henderson State, Arkansas Tech and Oklahoma Baptist.. The MIAA has six representatives with Central Missouri, Rogers State, Northeastern State, Nebraska-Kearney, Central Oklahoma, and Missouri Western. Augustana was the lone school from the NSIC.
The Lady Bisons have been off since the Emerald Shores Classic on March 13-14, and will remain off until the GAC Championships on April 23-25 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
