The Harding men's golf team shot a 20-over 596 over the first two rounds of the Natural State Golf Classic in Cabot on Monday and is in second place. A second team from Harding competed and shot a 63-over 639 and is eleventh. Henderson State leads the tournament at 11-over 587.

Sam Tandy sank four birdies in his opening round to shoot 1-under 71 and backed his performance up with 15 pars in Round 1 to shoot 1-over 73. Tandy sits alone in second at an even 144. Manuel Cue Vargas opened the tournament with a 5-over 77 before sinking five birdies in Round 2 to shoot a 1-under 71 and rise 17 spots up the leaderboard to finish tied for sixth at 4-over 148.

