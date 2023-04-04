The Harding men's golf team opened The Mule on Monday shooting an 8-over 288 in Round 1 before posting a 6-over 286 in Round 2 to finish the opening day in eighth place at 14-over 574. Bemidji State leads the tournament at 3-over 563.

The Bisons were led by Manuel Cue Vargas, who sank 13 pars to shoot 3-over 73 in Round 1 before jumping 20 spots on the leaderboard with an even 70 in Round 2. Sam Tandy birdied three of the final four holes in Round 1 to shoot 1-over 71 before shooting 2-over 72 in Round 2. Cue Vargas and Tandy are both tied for 22nd at 3-over 143.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.