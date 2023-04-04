The Harding men's golf team opened The Mule on Monday shooting an 8-over 288 in Round 1 before posting a 6-over 286 in Round 2 to finish the opening day in eighth place at 14-over 574. Bemidji State leads the tournament at 3-over 563.
The Bisons were led by Manuel Cue Vargas, who sank 13 pars to shoot 3-over 73 in Round 1 before jumping 20 spots on the leaderboard with an even 70 in Round 2. Sam Tandy birdied three of the final four holes in Round 1 to shoot 1-over 71 before shooting 2-over 72 in Round 2. Cue Vargas and Tandy are both tied for 22nd at 3-over 143.
Roby Cooper opened the tournament with an even 70 before sinking 14 pars in Round 2 to finish 4-over 74 and finish the day tied for 31st at 4-over 144. Leo Macijek matched Cooper's 4-over 144, shooting 4-over 74 in Round 1 and an even 70 in Round 2. Jose Peralta finished the day tied for 94th at 18-over 158.
The Bisons will return to the course on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the third and final round at the Mules National Golf Club in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Men ranked third, Ladies 10th in Central Region
SEARCY – The Harding men's golf team is ranked No. 3 in the NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings, released Friday.
It was the second of three regional rankings released by the Regional Advisory Committee.
Ten Teams and the top four individuals not with a team will be selected from each of eight regions to compete in one of four 54-hole regional tournaments.
The Midwest/Central Regional is scheduled for May 11-13 at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, Minnesota.
Harding has two remaining regular season tournaments left. The squad is in action this week at The Mule Invitational, hosted by Central Missouri. Harding will then host the Natural State Golf Classic on April 17-18 at Cypress Creek Golf Club in Cabot, Arkansas.
The Great American Conference Championships are April 23-25 at Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
SEARCY — The Harding women's golf team is ranked No. 10 in the NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings, released Friday.
It was the second of three regional rankings released by the Regional Advisory Committee.
Nine teams and the top six individuals not with a team will be selected from each of eight regions to compete in one of four 54-hole regional tournaments.
The Central Regional is scheduled for May 8-10 at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa.
Harding's next tournament is the Great American Conference Championships on April 23-25 at Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
