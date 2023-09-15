bisons xc

The Harding University Men’s Cross-Country team is ranked at No. 10 in the NCAA Division II Central Region rankings.

 hardingsports.com

SEARCY — Harding men’s cross-country landed at No. 10 in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings, released Tuesday by the USTFCCCA.

Harding has run in one meet this season, placing seventh at the Memphis Twilight on Sept. 2.

