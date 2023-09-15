SEARCY — Harding men’s cross-country landed at No. 10 in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings, released Tuesday by the USTFCCCA.
SEARCY — Harding men’s cross-country landed at No. 10 in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings, released Tuesday by the USTFCCCA.
Harding has run in one meet this season, placing seventh at the Memphis Twilight on Sept. 2.
The Bisons’ next action is Friday at the Steve Guymon Invitational, hosted at the Harding Cross-Country Course at 1214 Fuller Lane in Searcy.
Harding will be well-represented with 14 women and 20 men participating in the upcoming Steve Guymon Invitational, set to take place Friday at the Harding Cross-Country Course located at 1214 Fuller Lane.
The women’s race, covering a distance of 5,000 meters, will feature Harding alongside six other competing teams. The race is scheduled to kick off at 5:50 p.m. The men’s four-mile race will commence at 6:20 p.m. and will include Harding, along with five other teams.
Among the participating teams are Arkansas-Monticello, Central Baptist, Henderson St. (women only), Little Rock, Lyon, and Ozarks (Ark.).
Harding’s women have achieved a commendable second-place finish in the previous two home meets, with HU’s Nieves Megias securing individual victory in the 2021 race.
On the men’s side, Harding’s track record at the Guymon Invitational has been exceptional, with victories in both of the preceding editions. In 2021, HU’s Luke Walling emerged as the inaugural individual champion, and Noah Haileab claimed the title in 2022.
