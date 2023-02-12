Leading by six runs after two innings, Harding scored six more in the third and 10 more in the fourth in a 22-1 victory over Southwest Baptist in the first game of a three-game series at Jerry Moore Field.
The second and third games of the series are tomorrow beginning at noon.
Harding improved to 3-0 on the season. Southwest Baptist, a member of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference, fell to 0-5.
The 22 runs were the most ever scored by Harding in a home game, topping the previous high of 20 runs against Maryville (MO) in 2013 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2005.
The numbers were impressive up and down Harding's lineup.
Junior Coulton Doyle notched his fourth two-homer game of his career and went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a career-high seven RBIs.
Doyle, a native of Columbia, Missouri, hit a two-run home run in the third and a grand slam in the fourth.
Redshirt freshman Logan Lacey was 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Junior Seth Johnson was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Junior Sawyer Price scored three and drove in three. Senior Jeff Worley went 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs.
Senior Cody Smith scored four times for the second time in his career.
Junior Maddox Long (2-0) earned the win in his second straight start. He went five innings and allowed only one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Senior Tyler Turner pitched the final two scoreless innings.
