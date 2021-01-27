The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 15-0 lead en route to a 52-21 win over Riverview on Tuesday night at Harris Gym.
The win came on the heels of a 53-48 overtime loss to Clinton on Friday.
“It was good to make shots,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said. “Friday night at Clinton, we went 17 for 70. Of those 70, 60 were good shots. Some nights, you’ve just got to get right and knock some shots down and get in a rhythm a little bit and see the ball go through the hoop. That is the thing we’re most pleased with. Our shot selection was pretty good. That usually leads to making more shots.
“Everything feels better when you’re making shots. Defensively, you’re a little better. The whole game is predicated on making shots. Everything is good if you’re doing that.”
Harding’s Callie Citty and Kloey Fullerton hit consecutive 3-pointers to start the game. Citty then hit a short jumper before McKenney Sheffield hit a 3-pointer to make the score 11-0.
Citty followed with a steal and layup, and Fullerton hit a short jumper to account for the run.
Riverview got on the board when Makayla Hale scored with 3:58 left in the first quarter.
Harding scored the final 10 points of the first quarter to lead 25-2.
Harding’s defense forced 14 first-quarter turnovers.
The scoring eased up in the second quarter but Riverview turned the ball over eight times as Harding led 32-7 at halftime.
Harding scored the first five points of the second half to lead 37-7. Fullerton hit 1 of 2 free throws then Sheffield and Matti Clements each hit baskets. Hale scored another basket to make the score 37-9.
Harding led 44-14 after three quarters.
Sheffield led Harding with 13 points. Citty had 12 points and 6 steals. Fullerton scored 12 points. Scoring three each were Sarah Davis, Addie Neal and Alayla Darden. Scoring two each were Clements, Camryn Sivia and Carson McFatridge.
Hale led Riverview with 11. Christa Bradley added 10.
The first semester, Harding played its games at Rhodes-Reaves Field House on the Harding University campus. The Bisons and Lady Bisons did not start their season until January.
“We love our gym,” Garner said of Harris Gym. “We loves Rhodes. Our kids were super excited to play there. They were also really excited to come home. We miss what a home game on a Tuesday or Friday night normally looks like but so does everybody.
“Having said that, our kids play well here. They have for a long, long time.”
