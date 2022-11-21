WAYNE, Neb. — The 24th-ranked Harding volleyball team fell to 2nd-ranked Wayne State 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-12) Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament.

Wayne State, the No. 1 seed and host, snapped the Lady Bisons 28-match win streak. The streak dates back to August 27th. The Lady Bisons broke the previous record of 17 that was accomplished twice with the first being in 2002 and the second in 2005.

