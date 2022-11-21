WAYNE, Neb. — The 24th-ranked Harding volleyball team fell to 2nd-ranked Wayne State 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-12) Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament.
Wayne State, the No. 1 seed and host, snapped the Lady Bisons 28-match win streak. The streak dates back to August 27th. The Lady Bisons broke the previous record of 17 that was accomplished twice with the first being in 2002 and the second in 2005.
Harding ends its season with a 30-2 record. Wayne State improves to 30-2 on the season and will face St. Cloud State Saturday at 7:30 p.m., in the semifinals of the regional.
The two teams battled in the opening points of the first set. Trailing 7-5, Wayne State went on a 9-0 run on six kills and two aces to lead 14-7. The Lady Bisons battled back and cut the lead to three, 17-14 but the Wildcats went on an 8-1 run to win the set 25-15. Wayne State had 13 kills and held Harding to hitting .069.
Harding jumped out to a 15-12 lead in the second set until Wayne State went on a 5-0 run to lead 17-15. The Lady Bisons battled and fought off two set points but a Harding attack error gave the Wildcats the set 25-22. Harding had 14 kills in the set but had 10 attack errors.
Wayne State won the first point in the third set and didn't give up the lead the rest of the way. Harding battled back to tie the set at eight but the Wildcats quickly went on a 4-0 run to lead 12-8. Leading 17-11, Wayne State closed the set on an 8-1 run to win the set 25-12.
- Harding had 30 kills, 25 attack errors and hit .037 in the match.
- Skyler McKinnon led Harding with 10 kills.
- The Lady Bisons had 75 digs in the match with five players in double-figures. Cam Hinton led Harding with 15 digs. Logan Smith also had 14 digs, Emma Winiger had 13, Sarah Morehead had 11 and Grecia Soriano had 10.
- Wayne State had 39 kills, nine attack errors and hit .244 in the match.
- The Wildcats were led by Maggie Brahmer who had 12 kills and hit .429.
- Kelsie Cada captured a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs.
- Wayne State had 70 digs in the match with five players in double-figures. Jessie Brandl led the Wildcats with 17 digs.
- Rachel Walker also captured a double-double with 30 assists and 14 digs.
