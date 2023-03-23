A trio of NL pennant hopefuls are suddenly dealing with injuries to some pretty important players.

The Philadelphia Phillies lost slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on Thursday when he damaged his left knee fielding a grounder in a spring training game. He needs surgery for a torn ACL and is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

