MELBOURNE — He might not have had the best day statistically at the free throw line, but White County Central senior guard Dillan Hopkins hit four straight that were good enough to ice Friday’s state tournament quarterfinal, a 56-45 victory over the Dierks Outlaws 56-45.
White County Central coach Jeremy Cude said Hopkins was a “little too tense” before stepping to the foul line inside the final minute for the Bears (24-7).
“I brought him over and whispered a few sweet nothings in his ear that loosened him up,” Cude said. “Sometimes that’s all kids need to kind of make them laugh and get their mind off of the situation.”
Whatever was said, which Cude declined to disclose, it worked.
Hopkins put the Bears up by 13 points in a game that had been tight up until that point.
That was because both teams seemed to be evenly matched and Dierks (26-4) had a hot shooter in Kaden Helms who hit six from beyond the arc and kept the Outlaws and Bears close. He finished with 19 points and matched White County Central’s output from long range.
For the Bears, Hopkins not only stepped up in the final minute, he led all scorers with 24 points Blake Dickerson had two of those six from beyond the arc, scoring a total of 10 points.
Andrew Hill scored a dozen for Dierks.
Throughout Friday’s quarterfinal, neither team could assert itself to build more than a lead of six points. Until the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
That’s when the Bears’ 11-1 run gave them the largest lead of the game by either team at 48-40, and Cude said he thought it set the Outlaws “back on their heels.”
“We all know that basketball is a game of runs, and if you’re going to have one to cause separation, the fourth quarter is a good time to have it,” Cude said.
While it was four makes at the line by Hopkins that iced the game for the Bears, it was Hopkins’ free throw with three minutes to play that put the Outlaws in a position for the game to unravel. It was that six-point margin that did just that.
Edwin Rodriguez stepped to the foul line with 1:25 to play. He splashed a pair as well putting the Bears up 51-43, their largest lead at that point.
Another by Hopkins followed by a miss at Dierks’ offensive end forced the Outlaws to intentionally foul Hopkin, putting him on the line again to shoot four foul shots because of a technical foul on the play as well.
He ballooned the Bears’ lead to 13 points with less than a minute to play. The ensuing possession was when Cude called for the four corners.
Dierks hit a layup at the buzzer to set the final margin.
White County Central will play in the semifinals Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.
If not for Hopkins’ miss at the foul line, every point in the first five minutes would have been via the 3-point play in some form or fashion.
Hopkins’ drive produced the and-one opportunity, but he couldn’t cash in the free throw.
Meanwhile, Helms hit a pair from behind the arc as did WCC’s Deklan Stevens. The result was a 6-5 edge for the Outlaws.
Hopkins had two more tries in the quarter. He did not miss those and the edge switched in the Bears’ favor.
Stevens splashed again from the left wing with 1:11 to go in the quarter putting White County Central up 10-6.
The Outlaws tied the game at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter with two quick buckets.
It didn’t take long to break the tie thanks to a three from Rodriguez in the left corner
With barely two minutes gone in the second, Helms decided to try that same left corner putting the Bears up 17-11.
Blake Dickerson continued the trend and hit the Bears’ third three of the quarter from the left wing giving WCC a cushion of six.
An opportunistic Outlaws’ defense again got Dierks back to within a bucket at 22-20, prompting Cude to call timeout with 3:16 to go in the first half.
A three by Helms from 3 feet behind the line and a foul shot from a technical foul on Rodriguiez tied the game at 24-24.
Rodriguez then atoned with a steal and runout, putting WCC back on top. Dickerson followed with a putback.
Hopkins’ drive in the final seconds of the half came up empty and the Bears settled for a 28-24 lead going into halftime.
It was Dickerson who hit the Bears’ first three of the second half, from the right corner, and gave the Bears a bit of breathing room.
White County Central missed on its next three from distance and allowed Dierks to tie the game at 31-31 on a pair of free throws at the six-minute mark.
The two teams remained within a possession of each other with Dierks up 39-37 going into the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.