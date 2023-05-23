hoover

Harding Academy junior shortstop Kyler Hoover is presented with the Most Valuable Player award at the conclusion of the 3A State Championship game.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

CONWAY — For junior Kyler Hoover, a full school year of three different sports culminated with the honor of being Most Valuable Player of the 3A State Championship baseball game as he and his fellow Harding Academy Wildcats easily knocked over Rivercrest 10-0 to capture their third-straight title.

Hoover was a starting receiver on the Wildcats' dominant football team which went to the state championship game for the fourth time under head coach Neil Evans, and was a starting guard for Trey Jameson's basketball Wildcats over the winter before coming back to the diamond Wildcats and coach Shane Fullerton.

