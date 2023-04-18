SEARCY - Sophomore Javier Lobo cruised through five scoreless innings, and Harding blasted three home runs Monday in a 9-1 victory over in-state foe Lyon at Jerry Moore Field.

The Bisons (28-14) will play the second of five games this week Tuesday against Union (TN) tomorrow in Jackson at 6 p.m.

