SEARCY - Sophomore Javier Lobo cruised through five scoreless innings, and Harding blasted three home runs Monday in a 9-1 victory over in-state foe Lyon at Jerry Moore Field.
The Bisons (28-14) will play the second of five games this week Tuesday against Union (TN) tomorrow in Jackson at 6 p.m.
Lyon (16-18) is affiliated with the NAIA this season and is located in Batesville.
Lobo (3-1) has allowed only one earned run over his last five outings, covering 15 1/3 innings (0.59 ERA). Monday, he allowed only one hit and struck out six, throwing 73 pitches, 43 for strikes. He retired 11 straight after giving up a one-out single in the first inning.
Seth Johnson hit the first of Harding's three homers to lead off the second, clearing the scoreboard over the right-field wall. It was his 12th home run of the season, tying him for third on HU's single-season list.
Collin Helms, who went 3-for-3, followed the home run with double and later scored on Logan Lacey's sacrifice fly.
A pair of Harding homers plated three more in the third. After Cody Smith walked and stole second, Coulton Doyle smashed a tracer over the left field wall for his 11th home run. Sebastian Martinez followed that with a prodigious blast over the wall in deep right center field, his third homer. The Bisons led 5-0 after three.
Harding tacked on three more in the fourth. Lacey doubled and scored on Sawyer Price's double. Price scored on an RBI single from Doyle. Smith walked and later scored on Martinez's sacrifice fly to center giving Harding an 8-0 lead.
Lobo left after five, and David Go pitched the next two innings, striking out three. Luke Whaley pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings. The trio combined for 11 Ks and only four hits allowed.
Doyle went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and drove in Harding's final run with a single in the eighth.
Southeastern Series
DURANT, Okla. — Harding and Southeastern Oklahoma split a doubleheader Saturday in Great American Conference action. The Bisons won the opener 8-1, with the Savage Storm winning 3-2 in game two.
Harding's record moved to 27-14 overall and 14-13 in conference. The Bisons are tied with Oklahoma Baptist for sixth place in the conference standings with a home series against East Central coming up next weekend. Southeastern moved to 21-20 overall and 13-14 in conference.
Cooper Newsom had his first career four-hit game, and Harding blasted three home runs in game one, pushing its season total to 40 for the season, only the fourth time in program history the Bisons hit 40 or more home runs.
Cooper Newsom was the first to go long, hitting a solo shot in the third, his third of the season.
Harding scored another run in the fourth when Sebastian Martinez came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
In the fifth Cody Smith scored Newsom from third on a bunt single, then Coulton Doyle blasted a three-run homer to give the Bisons a 6-0 lead. It was Doyle's 10th homer this season and 22nd of his career.
An RBI double from Newsom in the sixth scored Logan Lacey to put the Bisons up 7-1, and Collin Helms completed the power display with his fifth bomb in the eighth inning.
Davis Welch (5-4) limited Southeastern to only seven hits and one run over eight innings in one of his best starts.
Both Harding and Southeastern scored single runs in the third and fifth innings. Smith walked and scored on a throwing error in third, and Johnson hit his 11th home run in the fifth.
Southeastern won the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Bisons got great starting pitching in game two. Will Roguske (3-4) went 6 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts.
Doyle did not reach base in game two for the first time this season. His streak of 37 straight games reaching base ranks second all-time at Harding.
The Bisons will play at home Monday at 7 p.m. against Lyon College and at Union (TN) in Jackson on Tuesday before its weekend series with East Central.
