ATLANTA (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five.
"We're resilient," Holiday said. "We don't like to lose. I think close games like that — not that we enjoy those moments — but we do think they're teaching moments where can kind of close out games and use all that and everything we did tonight in the future.''
The Hawks, playing without Trae Young and Clint Capela, erased a 24-point deficit early in the third to make it 101-all on John Collins' fast-break layup with 4:05 remaining. They took their first lead on Bogdan Bogdanovic's baseline jumper coming out of a timeout. Lopez answered with a corner 3, and the Bucks went on a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way.
Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and De'Andre Hunter had 16 for the Hawks.
"We did a better job of applying pressure in the second half," Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said. "This is a team that's going to try to attack the paint, attack the rim and if they can't get to the rim, they're going to shoot 3s. In the second half we got more pressure, disrupted more and were able to get some stops."
An illness left the Hawks without Young, averaging 27.3 points and 9.8 assists. Leading rebounder Capela was sidelined with a strained right calf.
The Bucks led 39-19 after the first quarter and built a lead that didn't look like the Hawks could overcome when Milwaukee led by 24 in the third.
"Credit to our guys," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We had a big lead, then a big comeback for Atlanta. A big punch from Atlanta. We were able to throw the last one and were able to finish it. Credit to our players."
It was an uncharacteristicly low scoring night for Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP who averages 31.7 points, but Budenholzer thought he was engaged throughout the game.
"I thought it was one of Giannis' best games without scoring," Budenholzer said. "I thought he trusted his teammates. He made a ton of great plays. For him to go to the boards, do everything else he does and then find the willpower, the competitiveness to get a tough offensive rebound, not force it through a bunch of traffic."
CELTICS 125, PELICANS 114
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 on Wednesday night.
Jayson Tatum added 31 points and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points, and Al Horford had 14, making four 3-pointers. The Celtics have won their last five home games.
CJ McCollum had 38 points for New Orleans, his fifth consecutive game with at least 25 points.
Naji Marshall added 18 points and Trey Murphy III had 15 for New Orleans, The Pelicans have lost three of four.
WIZARDS 10, BULLS 97
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and Washington beat Chicago.
Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97.
Kuzma finished with 21 points. Backup forward Anthony Gill scored a career-high 18 points, and Monte Morris added 17 for Washington.
LaVine had 38 points for Chicago. Bulls scoring leader DeMar DeRozan missed his first game of the season because of quadriceps strain.
GRIZZLIES 135, SPURS 129
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds and Memphis beat San Antonio for its season-high eighth straight victory.
Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness, was 14 of 25 from the field, including 3 for 5 from outside the arc. Desmond Bane finished with 18 points and Tyus Jones added 16.
Keldon Johnson, who missed the past two games with left hamstring tightness, led the Spurs with 24 points. Tre Jones had 22 points and six assists.
KNICKS 119, PACERS 113
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help New York beat Indiana.
RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Buddy Hield led Indiana with 31 points.
PISTONS 135, TIMBERWOLVES 118
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Detroit rallied to beat Minnesota.
Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the short-handed Pistons.
Anthony Edwards scored 20 points for Minnesota. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds.
