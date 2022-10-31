MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday made sure the young and pesky Detroit Pistons wouldn't take down an NBA heavyweight for a second straight night.
Holiday delivered one of the step-back jumpers that make his teammates marvel as he connected on a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left in the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-108 victory over the Pistons on Monday night. Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
"He's just a magician with it, man, the type of step-backs he does," said Milwaukee's Bobby Portis, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks (6-0) remained the NBA's lone undefeated team. Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Pistons.
One night after beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors to snap a five-game skid, the young Pistons (2-6) nearly pulled off an equally surprising victory.
Detroit's starting lineup included only one player (the 33-year-old Bogdanovic) who is older than 23. Three of the Pistons' starters were 21 or younger. All five of the Bucks' starters were at least 27, including the 34-year-old Lopez and 32-year-old Holiday.
"A lot of talented guys there learning how to play, but they've been learning quickly and getting a lot better," Lopez said. "They're definitely better than their record."
Although they never led, the Pistons rallied from a 16-point deficit to tie the score at 105-all when Cunningham found Isaiah Stewart under the basket with 57.6 seconds left. Holiday answered by sinking a 26-footer on Milwaukee's next possession while being guarded by Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey.
"Great players make great plays," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "Holiday made a great shot."
After Cunningham missed a shot that would have cut the Bucks' lead to 108-107 with about 35 seconds left, Detroit got one more chance when Bogdanovic stole the ball from a driving Antetokounmpo with less than 15 seconds left.
The Pistons didn't call a timeout and instead worked the ball to an open Cunningham, whose 3-point attempt with about five seconds left bounced off the side of the rim.
"I don't know if I could have drawn up a better play for Cade to be open as much as he was open," Casey said. "And the shot before that, he was wide open in his sweet spot. You've got to live with that."
Lopez hit two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining to seal the victory before Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to complete the scoring.
Detroit was missing rookie center Jalen Duren, who sprained his left ankle Sunday in a 128-114 victory over the Warriors that snapped a five-game skid. Duren, the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft, has averaged 7.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.
Ivey scored 19, Hamidou Diallo 13, Stewart 11 and Saddiq Bey 10 for the Pistons.
NETS 116, PACERS 109
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 36 points to lift Brooklyn to a much-needed win over Indiana.
Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn's second win of the season (2-5). With two free throws in the first quarter, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA's career scoringt list. He now has 25,754. points. And, he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.
Kyrie Irving added 28 points and Nic Claxton had 19 points and nine rebounds.
Despite a 30-point performance from Chris Duarte, Indiana dropped to 3-5. Buddy Hield chipped in with 22. Bennedict Mathurin contributed 16, and Tyrese Haliburton had 11.
76ERS 118, WIZARDS 111
WASHINGTON (AP) — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as Philadelphia clawed back to .500 with a victory over Washington despite missing Joel Embiid.
Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his 3-pointers in the second half — including three in the fourth quarter — and finished with 12 points as the 76ers won their third straight to move to 4-4.
Embiid, the back-to-back NBA MVP finalist, missed out due to non-COVID-19 related illness.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points and Bradley Beal added 19 for Washington, which lost its third in a row and second at home.
KINGS 115, HORNETS 108
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points, including two clutch jumpers late in the game, and Sacramento rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Charlotte for its second straight win.
Huerter and Mitchell combined to go 10 of 16 from 3-point range and Harrison Barnes added 14 points as the Kings outscored Charlotte to 37-18 in the third quarter.
P.J. Washington led the Hornets in scoring with 28 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 for Charlotte.
RAPTORS 139, HAWKS 109
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds and Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points as Toronto routed Atlanta.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 points and O.G. Anunoby had 14 as the Raptors set a season high in points and improved to 3-1 at home.
Siakam had six assists, his franchise-best 30th game with 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds and five or more assists.
Trae Young had 14 points and 10 assists, and John Collins had 12 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out as the Hawks lost their second straight. Dejounte Murray scored 20 points for the Hawks, Clint Capela had 13 and De'Andre Hunter 11.
