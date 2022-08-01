CHICAGO — Arkansas will open the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational versus Louisville, it was announced today along with the complete tournament bracket. The Razorbacks and Cardinals will play on Nov. 21 at Noon / 4 pm (CT) on ESPN2.

The 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational is back in Hawaii after two years on the mainland due to COVID and returns to the iconic Lahaina Civic Center this Nov. 21 – 23. The other matchup will feature Texas Tech squaring off against Creighton prior to the Arkansas-Louisville contest. In the bottom half of the bracket, Ohio State will face San Diego State, and Cincinnati will go head-to-head against Arizona. All 12 games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and also available on the ESPN App.

