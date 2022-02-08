FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Auburn came onto the Bud Walton Arena court acting like a No. 1 team, dancing on the Arkansas logo before the game.
When it was over, the Razorbacks and all their fans were the ones doing a victory stomp.
JD Notae scored 28 points and unranked Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off top-ranked Auburn 80-76 Tuesday night.
"We didn't like them dancing on our logo," said Jaylin Williams, whose late basket forced the extra session. "That was disrespectful to us. That added fuel to the fire."
The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of the extra period in front of a raucous record crowd of 20,327.
Arkansas students stormed the court after the final buzzer sounded, turning the floor into a sea of white. Several Razorbacks players stood on a table on the sideline twirling towels in celebration.
"There won't be a better crowd than that in the next 50 years," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "Nobody that was here did not have fun unless maybe an Auburn fan."
It was the first time an Arkansas team had beaten a No. 1-ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina.
Auburn (22-2, 10-1) had won 19 straight since a double-overtime loss to Connecticut in November.
Jabari Smith scored 20 points and Wendell Green Jr. had 19 for the Tigers. Walker Kessler finished with 16 points and 19 rebounds.
"I was proud of being No. 1. Gosh, we haven't lost since some time in November," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
"We understand we have a price on our head. It's very difficult on the road. We worked really hard to put ourselves in this position. It was tough," he said.
Arkansas led by as many as 12 points in the first half before the Tigers rallied within 28-25 at the break.
Auburn took a 64-59 lead on a 3-pointer by Green with under three minutes left. But Arkansas came back to tie it at 66 when Williams scored underneath in the final half-minute of the second half.
The Tigers had the ball with 20 seconds left but could only get a long 3-point try by Green at the buzzer.
"We had a play set up. Wendell could have gotten downhill with a ball screen, but instead he chose to pull," Pearl said. "He makes, it we win."
In overtime, Auburn took a 68-66 lead on an putback by Allen Flanigan, then later went ahead 70-69 when Dylan Cardwell picked up a loose ball in the lane and scored.
The Razorbacks scored the next seven points, all on foul shots by Williams and Notae. Williams finished with 13 and 11 rebounds. Chris Lykes also hit a pair of clutch free throws for the Razorbacks.
Smith kept the Tigers close with a pair of 3s, the last pulling them within 78-76. But Arkansas nailed down the upset at the foul line.
"I give our players a lot of credit," Musselman said. "The last couple days in preparation, shootaround, they truly believed tonight that they were going to win the game."
"We talked about being level. I thought a couple years ago against Kentucky, that we didn't run out of energy from a playing standpoint. But emotionally, we got so sky-high at the beginning," he said.
NO. 3 PURDUE 84, NO. 13 ILLINOIS 68
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored all nine of his points during a key run to start the second half as the Boilermakers snapped the Fighting Illini's four-game win streak.
Purdue (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) has won six straight and nine of 10 to grab a share of the league lead.
Illinois (17-6, 10-3) was led by Kofi Cockburn, who had 18 points and seven rebounds. Andre Curbelo added 15 points.
Hunter opened the second half with all of his points during a 16-8 spurt that put Purdue up 52-46 and whipped the crowd into a frenzy. The Boilermakers never trailed again and sealed the victory with a 14-2 run.
NO. 5 KENTUCKY 86, SOUTH CAROLINA 76
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Oscar Tshiebwe posted his sixth straight double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds and TyTy Washington scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats, who reached 20 victories in a season for the 13th time in 14 years.
The Wildcats (20-4, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) had to recover after squandering an 11-point lead to the Gamecocks (13-10, 4-7) early in the final 20 minutes.
Kentucky had lost its previous two games at South Carolina and when Keyshawn Bryant's bucket tied things at 43-all with 15 minutes left, it appeared the Wildcats might have to sweat out another at Colonial Life Arena.
Instead, Kentucky went on a 15-2 burst fueled by Tshiebwe and Washington, who both played limited first-half minutes due to foul trouble.
NO. 14 WISCONSIN 70, NO. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 62
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points to lead Wisconsin to its second straight victory in East Lansing.
The win lifted the second-place Badgers (19-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points for the Badgers, who outshot the Spartans 47.2% to 41.5%
Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who lost their second straight and remain in fourth place. Malik Hal added 12 off the bench.
NO. 15 VILLANOVA 75, ST. JOHN'S 69
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Moore scored 16 points on a sore ankle and No. 15 Villanova held off a furious late charge by St. John's at Madison Square Garden.
Eric Dixon also had 16 points and the Wildcats (18-6, 11-3 Big East) overcame a scoreless outing by banged-up star Collin Gillespie to stay two losses behind first-place Providence in the conference standings.
Aaron Wheeler rallied the cold-shooting Red Storm (13-10, 5-7) with 31 points — 14 more than his previous career high. St. John's trailed by 20 with 4:27 remaining but suddenly started making plays on both ends and got back into it.
They shaved the deficit to 72-69 on a 3-pointer by Wheeler, a transfer from Purdue, with 35 seconds left.
Tareq Coburn made a steal on the other end and St. John's, playing without injured point guard Posh Alexander, actually had a chance to tie it when Coburn got a good look at a 3 but missed.
NO. 24 UCONN 80, NO. 18 MARQUETTE 72
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, to lead UConn to a sweep of the season series with Marquette.
Tyrese Martin added 18 points and 15 boards for the Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East) for his third double-double.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 18 points while Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis each had 17 for Marquette (16-8, 8-5), which has dropped two out of its last three after winning seven straight.
A 3-pointer from Elliott cut the UConn lead to 53-50 in the second half and free throws from Oso Ighodaro cut the deficit to a single point, but Marquette never took the lead.
UConn then used a 10-0 run to stretch the lead back out.
