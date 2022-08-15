MUNICH, Germany — The next international track and field event this summer involving athletes with ties to Arkansas will be the 25th European Championships, with Olympiastadion serving as the venue in the 50th anniversary of it being the host for the 1972 Olympic Games.

Razorback alum Tina Šutej of Slovenia competes in the pole vault, which has a qualifying round on Monday, August 15, and the final on Wednesday, August 17.

