Basketball
High School Poll
Following is the final Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Poll of the 2022-23 season, including the Overall Top 10 teams and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending March 11. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
Boys
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (17);30-3;170;2
2. Pine Bluff;25-7;146;9
3. Springdale;25-9;139;8
4. Bentonville West;26-4;99;4
5. LR Christian;27-6;97;–
6. Blytheville;34-2;68;1
7. LR Central;24-7;58;3
(tie) Cabot;21-9;58;–
9. Lake Hamilton;27-5;54;–
10. Farmington;36-1;17;5
Others receiving votes: Marion 12, Manila 7, Nettleton 4, Harrison 4, Springdale Har-Ber 2.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (17);30-3;85;1
2. Springdale;25-9;68;5
3. Bentonville West;26-4;48;3
4. LR Central;24-7;25;2
(tie) Cabot;21-9;25;–
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber2, Fayetteville 2.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Pine Bluff (17);25-7;85;2
2. Lake Hamilton;27-5;68;4
3. Harrison;22-10;34;–
4. Marion;24-8;30;1
5. Nettleton;24-7;21;5
Others receiving votes: Greene County Tech 12, Hot Springs 5.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. LR Christian (17);27-6;85;5t
2. Blytheville;34-2;68;1
3. Farmington;36-1;51;2
4. Dardanelle;30-6;30;4
5. Magnolia;24-2;19;3
Others receiving votes: Brookland 2.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Manila (17);31-5;85;5t
2. Bergman;39-6;68;1
3. Dumas;29-8;51;2
4. Central Ark. Christian;25-9;23;3
5. Riverview;;23-7;11;4
(tie) Rivercrest;12-19;11;–
Others receiving votes: Osceola 3, Rose Bud 3.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bigelow (17);31-2;85;–
2. Marshall;27-9;68;5
3. Rector;26-7;46;–
4. Earle;16-15;28;–
5. Sloan-Hendrix;31-6;11;2
(tie) Bay;26-13;11;–
Others receiving votes: Marianna 3, Lavaca 2, Cedar Ridge 1.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. County Line (17);45-0;85;1
2. Marked Tree;29-4;68;3
3. Shirley;33-7;41;5t
4. Brinkley;24-7;33;–
5. The New School;35-6;23;4
Others receiving votes: Clarendon 5.
Girls
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (17);28-5;170;1
2. Greenwood;31-2;144;2
3. North Little Rock;26-6;140;3
4. Farmington;36-1;118;4
5. Cabot;24-7;99;6
6. Nashville;29-4;76;7
7. West Memphis;27-4;47;5
(tie) LR Central;19-12;47;–
9. Salem;30-4;31;–
10. Vilonia;29-5;23;–
Others receiving votes: Bentonville 10, Mount Vernon-Enola 12, Mammoth Spring 7, Fort Smith Northside 3, Benton 3, Norfork 2, LR Parkview 1, Marion 1, Morrilton 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (17);28-5;85;1
2. North Little Rock;26-6;68;2
3. Cabot;24-7;51;3
4. LR Central;19-12;29;–
5. Bentonville;24-7;11;5
Others receiving votes: FS Northside 7, Springdale Har-Ber 3, Fayetteville 1.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Greenwood (17);31-2;85;1
2. West Memphis;27-4;61;2
3. Vilonia;29-5;56;4
4. LR Parkview;22-8;27;–
5. Marion;14-15;23;–
Others receiving votes: Nettleton 3.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Farmington (17);36-1;85;1
2. Nashville;29-4;68;2
3. Morrilton;30-5;49;3
4. Gentry;25-11;34;–
5. Clinton;26-7;15;–
Others receiving votes: Brookland 2, Star City 2.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Salem (17);30-4;85;4
2. Lamar;29-5;68;2
3. Bergman;37-5;51;3
4. Glen Rose;24-9;29;–
5. Harding Academy;25-8;9;–
Others receiving votes: LR Episcopal 5, Melbourne 4, Fouke 3, Valley Springs 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mount Vernon-Enola (17);38-5;85;1
2. Conway Christian;32-6;68;2
3. Hector;24-6;48;4
4. Mansfield;29-5;31;3
5. Riverside;31-9;17;–
Others receiving votes: Des Arc 3, Marmaduke 2, Bigelow 1.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mammoth Spring (17);38-4;85;1
2. Norfork;32-8;68;2
3. Wonderview;24-9;47;5
4. Rural Special;21-18;36;–
5. Taylor;24-7;10;3
Others receiving votes: Jasper 7, Marked Tree 1, Viola 1.