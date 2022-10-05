Following are the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 1. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, ;Records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
4. Pulaski Academy;5-0;131;5
7. Lake Hamilton;6-0;80;8
10. Fayetteville;3-2;27;6
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 12, Arkadephia 4, Benton 4, Joe T Robinson 4, LR Parkview 3, Magnolia 2, Harding Academy 1, West Memphis 1.
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 4, Bentonville West 2.
1. Pulaski Academy (15);5-0;95;1
2. Greenwood (3);5-1;72;2
3. Lake Hamilton (2);6-0;65;3
5. LR Christian ;3-2;14;5t
Others receiving votes: Benton 10, West Memphis 2.
1. Joe T. Robinson (10);4-1;82;1
2. LR Parkview (8);3-2;75;2
4. Shiloh Christian;4-1;38;3
Others receiving votes: Wynne 21, Camden Fairview 11, Farmington 2, Batesville 1.
1. Arkadelphia (19);4-0;99;1
3. Harding Academy;5-0;62;3
Others receiving votes: Star City 11, Clinton 2, Gentry 2. Stuttgart 2, Haskell 1.
1. Prescott (19);5-0;98;1
2. Booneville (1);4-1;65;2
Others receiving votes: Gurdon 2, Fordyce 2, Camden Harmony Grove 1, Newport 1, Lavaca 1.
4. East Poinsett County;5-0;34;5
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 14, Mineral Springs 2, Clarendon 1.
1. Mountain View (15);5-0;55;1
2. Fountain Lake (5);4-1;45;2
3. Subiaco Academy;3-2;16;–
Others receiving votes: Genoa Central 6.
1. Mountain Pine (20);5-0;60;1
Others receiving votes: Brinkley 8. Izard County 1.
