Following is the final Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll of the 2022 season, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 10. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bryant (16);12-0;160;1
2. Bentonville;11-2;142;3
3. Cabot;9-3;116;2
4. Conway;10-3;105;4
5. Pulaski Academy;12-1;102;7
6. Greenwood;10-3;74;6
7. LR Parkview;12-2;62;–
8. LR Catholic;11-1;36;5
9. Fayetteville;7-4;31;8
10. Bentonville West;8-4;16;10
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian 11, Benton 5, Malvern 5, North Little Rock 4, Rogers 4, Lake Hamilton 3, Joe T Robinson 3, LR Christian 1.
CLASS 7A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bryant (16);12-0;80;1
2. Bentonville;11-2;64;3
3. Cabot;9-2;47;2
4. Conway;10-3;33;4
5. Fayetteville;7-4;9;5
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 5, Rogers 2.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (16);12-1;80;3
2. Greenwood;10-3;64;2
3. LR Catholic;11-1;47;1
4. Benton;9-3;31;–
5. LR Christian ;9-3;15;5
Others receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 3.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. LR Parkview (16);12-2;80;2
2. Shiloh Christian ;12-2;64;3
3. Joe T. Robinson;11-2;48;1
4. Camden Fairview;10-3;30;5
5. LR Mills;10-2;15;4
Others receiving votes: Valley View 3.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Malvern (16);12-2;80;4
2. Harding Academy;12-1;64;2
3. Arkadelphia;11-1;48;1
4. Nashville;10-4;27;–
5. Warren;11-2;18;3
Others receiving votes: Elkins 1, McGehee 1. Star City 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Charleston (16) ;14-1;80;3
2. Booneville;12-3;63;5
3. Melbourne;13-1;40;2
4. Prescott;11-1;28;1
(tie) Rison ;11-1;28;4
Others receiving votes: Newport 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Hazen (16);13-0;80;1
2. Carlisle;11-2;64;2
3. Mount Ida;9-3;36;3
(tie) East Poinsett Co.;10-3;36;4
5. Des Arc;7-4;11;5
Others receiving votes: Marked Tree 10, Earle 3.
8-MAN (2A-1A)
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Izard County (16);9-2;48;3
2. Rector;8-3;32;2
3. Mountain Pine;11-1;16;1
Others receiving votes: None.
