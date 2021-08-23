It’s finally here!
Football season kicks off this week with a full schedule of high school games in the area.
My first game that I’ll cover for The Daily Citizen will be Harding Academy at Bald Knob.
The game has plenty of storylines. Harding Academy is the two-time defending Class 3A state champions. The Wildcats are returning several key players, including running back Andrew Miller. However, they lost several key plays as well, including Ty Dugger and Caden Sipe. However, at Harding Academy, the Wildcats do not rebuild … they reload.
Bald Knob has a new head coach in Lonnie Roberson. Lonnie is an enthusiastic coach who has waited his turn to become a head football coach. I’ve known Lonnie for a long time, dating back to his coaching at my alma mater of Carlisle. I’m excited to see what he can do with the Bulldogs this season and in the future.
For updates on this game, follow me on twitter @MarkBuffalo.
Searcy will host Cabot in Zak Clark’s first game as the Lions head coach. Clark, who is a former Arkansas Razorbacks starting quarterback, is the third head coach in three seasons. I really enjoy talking to Zak. He is so knowledgable about the game of football that I’ve learned a few things from him, and I’ve been covering high school football for 27 years.
Riverview and new coach Chris Keylon host Bauxite in their season opener. Riverview has not had a lot of success after starting it’s football program over a decade ago. Two years ago, the Raiders finished tied for first in the 4A-2 conference with Central Arkansas Christian, Lonoke and Southside Batesville.
A year ago, the Raiders finished winless. They hired a new coach in former Harrison defensive coordinator Chris Keylon. Coach Keylon is another one I really enjoy visiting with. He is a no-nonsense coach but really wants to build the program. He will do well at Riverview.
Beebe hosts Greenbrier in its season opener. I really think the Badgers are ready for a breakthrough season under third-year head coach Chris Gunter. This is the Badgers third year running a spread-type offense after running the Dead T for a decade. I’m looking forward to seeing them play at some point this season.
College football, particularly the Arkansas Razorbacks and Harding Bisons, does not kick off until Sept. 4. So, for football fans who are itching to take in a game, Friday night is the perfect time to do so.
