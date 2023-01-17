Basketball
High School Polls
Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School High School Basketball Polls, including the Overall Top 10 teams and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
BOYS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Blytheville (7);20-0;150;2
2. LR Central (7);18-3;145;3
3. Bentonville West (1);17-1;127;4
4. Jonesboro (1);15-3;103;1
5. Bentonville;15-3;89;5
6. Lake Hamilton;16-2;66;7
7. Springdale;15-4;52;6
8. Farmington;21-0;45;8
9. Marion;14-5;42;9
10. Pine Bluff;12-6;24;–
(tie) North Little Rock;13-5;24;–
Others receiving votes: Nettleton 6, Conway 5, Bergman 2, Osceola 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. LR Central (14);18-3;75;2
2. Bentonville West (1);17-1;64;3
3. Jonesboro (1);15-3;44;1
4. Bentonville;15-3;35;4
5. Springdale;15-4;14;5
Others receiving votes: North Little Rock 8.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Lake Hamilton (12);16-2;74;1
2. Marion (3);14-5;58;2
3. Pine Bluff (1);12-6;52;3
4. Vilonia;15-4;23;5t
5. Nettleton;13-5;22;5t
Others receiving votes: Russellville 5, Greene County Tech 2, Greenbrier 2, Maumelle 2
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Blytheville (16);20-0;80;1
2. Farmington;21-0;64;2
3. Dardanelle;19-3;33;3
4. Magnolia;11-1;31;5
5. LR Christian;14-6;27;4
Others receiving votes: Brookland 5, Stuttgart 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bergman (13);25-4;71;1
2. Riverview (3);13-2;47;3
3. Baptist Prep;15-3;30;5t
4. Osceola;7-3;27;5t
5. Lisa North;17-3;23;2
(tie) Manila;16-3;23;4
Others receiving votes: Dumas 12, LR Episcopal 5, Haskell 1, Rose Bud 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Sloan-Hendrix (15);22-2;79;1
2. Rector (1);16-2;65;2
3. Fordyce;14-1;39;3
4. Marshall;18-5;23;4
5. Marianna;13-5;13;5
(tie) Lavaca;18-4;13;–
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 8.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. County Line (15);28-0;79;1
2. Marked Tree (1);14-2;54;2
3. The New School;25-2;52;3
4. Nevada;18-3;29;4
5. Wonderview;19-5;18;5
Others receiving votes: Bradley 5, Guy-Perkins 1, Ozark Catholic 1, Jasper 1.
GIRLS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (16);17-2;160;1
2. North Little Rock;18-3;135;t2
3. Cabot;17-2;118;t2
4. Greenwood;16-2;116;4
5. Farmington;20-1;100;5
6. West Memphis;15-3;69;7
7. Nashville;14-3;41;8
8. FS Northside;14-2;35;10
9. Bergman;24-3;28;9
10. Rogers Heritage;15-3;22;–
Others receiving votes: Bentonville 19, Nettleton 10, Morrilton 8, Vilonia 4, Benton 4, Star City 4, MV-Enola 3, Greene County Tech 1, Lamar 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (16);17-2;80;1
2. North Little Rock;18-3;61;2
3. Cabot;17-2;51;3
4. FS Northside;14-2;25;5
5. Rogers Heritage;15-3;15;–
Others receiving votes: Bentonville 8.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Greenwood (16);16-2;80;1
2. West Memphis;15-3;63;2
3. Vilonia;14-3;31;4
4. Nettleton;14-2;21;3
5. Benton;13-3;20;5
Others receiving votes: Russellville 13, Greene County Tech 5, LR Christian 4, Paragould 2, Sylvan Hills 1.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Farmington (14);20-1;78;1
2. Nashville (2);14-3;63;2
3. Morrilton;18-3;51;3
4. Star City;17-2;22;5
5. Southside Batesville;14-3;13;–
Others receiving votes: Clinton 9, Heber Springs 2, Gentry 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bergman (10);24-3;73;1
2. Lamar (6);15-2;68;2
3. Salem;15-3;45;3
4. Dover;17-2;23;5
5. LR Episcopal;15-3;11;4
Others receiving votes: Melbourne 6, Fouke 6, Valley Springs 5, Helena 2, Harding Academy 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mount Vernon-Enola (15);25-3;79;1
2. Conway Christian;16-5;52;3
3. Mansfield (1);17-2;50;4
4. Quitman;14-4;24;2
5. Bigelow;15-4;15;–
Others receiving votes: Riverside 6, Hector 5, Marmaduke 3 Yellville-Summit 2, Western Yell County 2, Rector 1, Acorn 1.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mammoth Spring (16);23-3;80;1
2. Norfork;19-3;62;2
3. Kirby;16-4;32;3
4. Bradley;18-2;20;5
5. Wonderview;16-8;18;4
Others receiving votes: Nemo Vista 13, Dermott 8, Viola 7.