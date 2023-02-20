Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys High School Basketball Poll, including the Overall Top 10 teams and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 18. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
BOYS POLL FOR WEEK 19
1. Blytheville (10);29-1;162;1
2. Jonesboro (7);25-3;160;2
4. Bentonville West;24-3;122;3
6. Springdale Har-Ber;19-6;80;7
10. Bentonville;20-7;21;9
Others receiving votes: Nettleton 5, Lake Hamilton 4, Fayetteville 3, County Line 1.
1. Jonesboro (17);25-3;85;1
3. Bentonville West;24-3;57;2
4. Springdale Har-Ber;19-6;32;4
Others receiving votes: Bentonville 2, Fayetteville 1, North Little Rock 1.
2. Pine Bluff (3);20-7;69;1
4. Lake Hamilton;23-4;32;4
(tie) Nettleton;21-6;32;5
Others receiving votes: Greene County Tech 1.
1. Blytheville (17);29-1;85;1
(tie) LR Christian;21-7;9;5t
Others receiving votes:Watson Chapel 8.
1. Bergman (17);33-4;85;1
3. Central Ark. Christian;23-6;42;4
5. LR Episcopal;24-6;20;2
Others receiving votes: Osceola 3, Rose Bud 3.
1. Fordyce (11);24-1;78;1
2. Sloan-Hendrix (2);30-3;59;2
4. Marianna (1);22-5;29;4
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 6, Rector 2, East Poinsett County 1.
1. County Line (17);38-0;85;1
4. The New School;32-4;28;4
Others receiving votes: None.
GIRLS POLL FOR WEEK 19
1. Conway (13);24-5;166;1
2. Greenwood (3);25-2;148;2
3. North Little Rock;23-4;136;3
4. Farmington (1);30-1;120;4
5. West Memphis;23-3;87;5
9. Springdale Har-Ber;17-8;33;8
Others receiving votes: Bentonville 28, Vilonia 14, FS Northside 10, LR Central 7, Bergman 1, Paragould 1, Mammoth Spring 1.
2. North Little Rock;23-4;68;2
4. Springdale Har-Ber;17-8;26;4
Others receiving votes: FS Northside 9, LR Central 3.
1. Greenwood (17);25-2;85;1
2. West Memphis;23-3;65;2
Others receiving votes: Siloam Springs 6, LR Christian 3, Marion 3, Russellville 1, LR Parkview 1.
1. Farmington (16);30-1;84;1
2. Nashville (1);24-3;65;2
5. Southside Batesville;25-3;21;5
Others receiving votes: Clinton 8.
Others receiving votes: Valley Springs 3, LR Episcopal 3, Harding Academy 2.
1. Mount Vernon-Enola (13);32-4;81;1
2. Conway Christian (4);26-5;68;2
Others receiving votes: Quitman 6, Yellville-Summit 5, Riverside 4.
1. Mammoth Spring (16);31-4;84;1
Others receiving votes: Kirby 8, Marked Tree 1, Rural Special 1.
