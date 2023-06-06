NEW YORK (AP) — Liam Hendriks earned his first save since returning from cancer, Lucas Giolito pitched six hitless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high fourth straight victory.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa ended Chicago's combined no-hit bid with a two-out RBI double in the seventh off reliever Joe Kelly. The ball fell between center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and left fielder Andrew Benintendi, allowing Willie Calhoun to score.

