MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo isn't going to hear his name when the NBA announces the All-Star Game starters Thursday night. He knows that.
But All-Star reserves are picked by coaches. Their ballots for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City are due early next week.
And Adebayo made his case for their votes on Tuesday night. He scored 30 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and put Miami ahead for good on a jumper with 20.4 seconds left — carrying the Heat to a 98-95 victory over the Boston Celtics.
"They booted us in the Eastern Conference finals last year," said Adebayo, who is averaging 21.6 points and 10.2 rebounds so far this season. "I feel like a lot of guys still carry that."
Miami used a 15-0 run in the fourth to erase a 10-point deficit and held Boston to 13 points in the final quarter — matching the fewest points by the Celtics in any period this season.
Adebayo had nine points and eight rebounds in that fourth quarter.
"It's not really my nature to go out and campaign," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I just think he's an All-Star and he showed it tonight. It's a big win. It was on TV. I hope people notice."
The Celtics had been 26-3 when leading at halftime and 30-3 when leading after three quarters. They led 58-50 at the half, 82-75 going into the fourth and pushed that margin out to 87-77 early in the final quarter.
"It was just two good teams out there playing," Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. "They made a few more plays at the end than we did."
Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics. Derrick White scored 23 points, and Robert Williams III had 11.
Miami's Tyler Herro stole a cross-court pass thrown by Tatum with just over a second remaining, denying Boston a chance to tie or take the lead. Haywood Highsmith's free throw with 0.6 seconds left put Miami up by three.
Boston called time, and Payton Pritchard's straightaway 30-footer fell short as time expired.
Pritchard played 42 minutes because the Celtics were short-handed. Boston was without three would-be starters in Jaylen Brown (right adductor), Al Horford (lower back stiffness) and Marcus Smart (right ankle) — as well as Malcolm Brogdon, out for personal reasons.
Miami played without Jimmy Butler, who sat out with lower back tightness.
Boston led 87-77 when Williams got an alley-oop dunk with 8:47 left. The Heat scored the next 15 points while the Celtics missed 10 consecutive shots — but Tatum's three-point play with 2:19 left stopped both of those runs and got Boston within 92-90.
"Our spacing was a little off," Mazzulla said.
Boston's Grant Williams hit a 3 to tie it at 95 with 43 seconds left, and Adebayo hit a 13-footer on the next Miami possession to put the Heat ahead for good.
Highsmith had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Max Strus scored 13 points and Victor Oladipo had 12 for the Heat.
"If we have to win ugly, so be it," Spoelstra said.
WIZARDS 127, MAVERICKS 126
DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting Washington past Dallas.
Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic still had on the jersey he ripped when he missed a free throw that would have put Dallas in front with 12.5 seconds to go when he bumped Kumza on a drive along the sideline. The Mavericks challenged, but the call was confirmed. Kuzma missed the first free throw, but swished the second.
Doncic tried twice to pass to Spencer Dinwiddie out of a double team on the final possession. The Wizards knocked the first out of bounds, and Delon Wright stole the second to seal the victory.
NUGGETS 99, PELICANS 98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic capped a 25-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance in his return from hamstring tightness with a go-ahead floater in the paint with 16.9 seconds left, helping Denver beat undermanned New Orleands.
Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the Nuggets, who led for nearly the entire game and by as many as 19 points before New Orleans stormed back in the fourth quarter to take its only lead of the second half at 98-97 with 36.9 seconds left.
After Jokic put Denver back in front, the Pelicans had three shots to win it in the final seconds before losing their fifth straight.
CJ McCollum scored 20 points for New Orleans, but missed all eight of his 3-point shots.
SUNS 128, HORNETS 97
PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and Phoenix beat Charlotte for its fourth straight victory.
The Suns built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early in the third. Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable victory.
Johnson was hot from the outset, scoring 16 points in the first quarter by making all six of his shots, including four 3-pointers. The forward was playing in his third game since returning from a knee injury that kept him out more than two months. He needed just 18 minutes on the floor to do his damage, shooting 9 of 11 from the field and 6 of 7 on 3s.
Terry Rozier scored 19 points for Charlotte.
KNICKS 105, CAVALIERS 103
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 36 points and 13 rebounds, and his eighth 3-pointer snapped a tie with 2:07 left as New York beat Cleveland.
Donovan Mitchell had 24 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in his return to the Cavaliers from a three-game absence with a left groin strain. But he had was stopped on his last three attempts at the rim and was slow to get up after falling to the ground in an effort to save Cleveland's final possession, saying afterward his legs cramped.
RJ Barrett added 16 points and Jalen Brunson had 14 for the Knicks, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland, while Darius Garland added 22 points and six assists.
PACERS 116, BULLS 110
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin's short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped Indiana close out a rally from 21 points down to beat Chicago.
Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak to stay ahead of 10th-place Chicago in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers played again without injured point guard Tyrese Haliburton and this time without his replacement, Andrew Nembhard, who was sick.
T.J. McConnell had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers. DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points for Chicago.
