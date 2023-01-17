KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs spent more than five months battering their bodies in an attempt to not only make the playoffs but also ensure that they would get the AFC's top seed and the first weekend to rest and recover.

The reward comes now: They're about as healthy as possible as the Jaguars prepare to visit in Saturday's divisional round.

