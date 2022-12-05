MAGNOLIA — Harding junior Sage Hawley scored a school-record 43 points and added 15 rebounds to lead the Lady Bisons to a 105-103 overtime victory over Southern Arkansas on Saturday in Great American Conference action at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center.
It was the second-highest scoring game in program history. The game was tied 17 times and there were 22 lead changes.
Harding scored 90 points in the paint, won its sixth straight and improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Southern Arkansas lost its third consecutive overtime game and fell to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the GAC.
Kendrick Bailey drained a 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds left in regulation, Harding's first 3-pointer after missing 10 straight, to send the game into overtime.
With 1:26 left in overtime, Rory Geer converted a three-point play to tie the game at 102-102. After a Southern Arkansas miss, Jacie Evans was fouled on an offensive rebound and made both free throws with 38 seconds left.
Southern Arkansas made only one of two free throws at the other end, leaving Harding with a 104-103 lead and Hawley made one of two at the line with 2.8 seconds left to seal it.
Hawley shot 21 of 31, setting school records for both field goals made and field goal attempts.
Harding's 48 made shots and 92 shots attempted were also school records.
Evans and Geer both scored 21 points. Geer had 13 rebounds and four steals. Evans had nine rebounds and six assists. Aubrey Isbell had 12 points and four rebounds.
Southern Arkansas made 20 3-pointers, tied for the most ever by a Harding opponent.
Harding had 60 rebounds, including 22 offensive, and outscored Southern Arkansas 22-10 on second-chance points.
Harding's next action is next Saturday at home against Arkansas-Monticello.
MAGNOLIA — Harding suffered a cold shooting spell early Saturday and fell 94-58 to Southern Arkansas on Saturday in Great American Conference action at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center.
The loss dropped Harding to 4-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Southern Arkansas improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in conference.
Southern Arkansas shot 61% from the field in the first half and led 42-26 at the break. Harding shot 35% and struggled from long range, making only 1 of its 11 3-point attempts. Southern Arkansas scored 26 points in the paint in the first half and made three 3-pointers.
Harding cut the lead to 12 points on a Taylor Currie layup with 18:54 left, but the Bisons got no closer. Southern Arkansas made 11 3-pointers in the second half to pull away.
Currie shot 8 of 14 from the field and led Harding with 21 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. It was his sixth 20-point game. Ramiro Santiago added 12 points.
Harding shot 35% from the field and 4 of 19 from 3-point range.
Harding entered the game as the GAC's top defense against the 3-pointer, but Southern Arkansas shot 14 of 28 Saturday and had seven different players make a 3-pointer.
The Bisons are back in action next Saturday at home against Arkansas-Monticello.
