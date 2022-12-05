MAGNOLIA — Harding junior Sage Hawley scored a school-record 43 points and added 15 rebounds to lead the Lady Bisons to a 105-103 overtime victory over Southern Arkansas on Saturday in Great American Conference action at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center.

It was the second-highest scoring game in program history. The game was tied 17 times and there were 22 lead changes.

