RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the Men's and Women's Basketball Player of the Week accolades for the 10th week of the 2022-23 season. Harding's Sage Hawley captured the Women's honor and Southwestern Oklahoma State's Chris Braggs, Jr. won the Men's award.

#theGAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Sage Hawley, Harding C, Jr., Memphis, Tennessee

