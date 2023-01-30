RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the Men's and Women's Basketball Player of the Week accolades for the 10th week of the 2022-23 season. Harding's Sage Hawley captured the Women's honor and Southwestern Oklahoma State's Chris Braggs, Jr. won the Men's award.
#theGAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Sage Hawley, Harding C, Jr., Memphis, Tennessee
Hawley averaged 19.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in three games. Against Arkansas Tech, she scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Against Northwestern Oklahoma State, she posted just the sixth 90-percent shooting performance in school history as she went 9-for-10 in scoring 23 points. Against Southwestern Oklahoma State, she scored 15 points and blocked five shots.
#theGAC MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Chris Braggs, Jr., Southwestern Oklahoma State, G, Sr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Braggs led the Bulldogs in three home victories that pushed them back above .500. He scored 18 points in a three-point win against rival Northwestern Oklahoma State. He followed up with a career-high 30 points in an overtime win against Arkansas Tech. He finished his week with 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting against Harding. He added eight rebounds against the Bisons.
Madison Chambers, G (Oklahoma Baptist), Izzy Cummins, G (East Central), Ashley Farrar, G (Henderson State), Hannah Giddey, F (Southern Nazarene), Makayla Miller, G (Ouachita Baptist), Diamond Morris, G (Southern Arkansas), Jalei Oglesby, G (Arkansas Tech), Faith Simpson, F (Northwestern Oklahoma State)
LaTreavin Black, F (Southern Arkansas), Taylor Currie, C (Harding), Nick Davis, F (Southern Nazarene), Tylar Haynes, F (Ouachita Baptist), Tommy Kamarad, F (Arkansas Tech), Kyle Leslie, F (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Malik Parsons, G (Northwestern Oklahoma State)
