RUSSELLVILLE — Harding junior Sage Hawley was named Second Team All-America Monday by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA). The award was voted on by Division II sports information directors (SID).
Hawley, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, ranked 22nd in Division II in scoring at 19.3 points per game and ninth in rebounding at 10.7 per game. Hawley had 19 double-doubles in 32 games this season to rank fifth nationally.
Hawley is the second Harding women’s basketball player to receive All-America honors from D2CCA (previously Daktronics), joining Kristen Celsor, a Third Team honoree in 2013-14.
Hawley was the only Great American Conference women’s basketball player listed among the D2CCA All-America teams.
Taylor Currie
WEST HAVEN, Conn. – Harding junior Taylor Currie was named honorable mention All-America Monday by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA). The award was voted on by Division II sports information directors (SIDs).
Currie, a native of Clarkston, Michigan, ranked fifth in Division II in scoring at 24.0 points per game and 14th in rebounding at 9.7 per game. Currie had 13 double-doubles in 28 games this season to rank 13th nationally.
Currie is the first Harding men’s basketball player ever to receive All-America honors from D2CCA (previously Daktronics). The last Harding men’s basketball player to earn All-America from the NABC (coaches) or D2CCA (SIDs) was Aaron Farley in 2003, when he was named NABC Second Team All-America.
Currie was the only Great American Conference men’s basketball player listed among the D2CCA All-America teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.