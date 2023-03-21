RUSSELLVILLE — Harding junior Sage Hawley was named Second Team All-America Monday by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA). The award was voted on by Division II sports information directors (SID).

Hawley, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, ranked 22nd in Division II in scoring at 19.3 points per game and ninth in rebounding at 10.7 per game. Hawley had 19 double-doubles in 32 games this season to rank fifth nationally.

