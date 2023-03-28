Cavaliers Hawks Basketball

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and forward De'Andre Hunter during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

 Hakim Wright Sr.

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray and Trae Young displayed what Atlanta coach Quin Snyder called a "connectivity" in the backcourt against the Cleveland Cavaliers that could be important for the Hawks' postseason hopes.

Murray sank three free throws with 2:14 remaining to give Atlanta the lead and added a fall-away jumper with less than a minute left to lead the Hawks to a 120-118 win over the short-handed Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.