ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray and Trae Young displayed what Atlanta coach Quin Snyder called a "connectivity" in the backcourt against the Cleveland Cavaliers that could be important for the Hawks' postseason hopes.
Murray sank three free throws with 2:14 remaining to give Atlanta the lead and added a fall-away jumper with less than a minute left to lead the Hawks to a 120-118 win over the short-handed Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
Murray led Atlanta with 29 points and Onyeka Okongwu added a season-high 21. Young, usually Atlanta's top scorer, had 16 points with 10 assists and only one second-half turnover.
"I thought they played off each other and there was a connectivity there that was important to the team," Snyder said.
The Hawks remained tied with Toronto, which beat Miami 106-92 on Tuesday night, for the eighth-best record in the Eastern Conference.
Murray said the Hawks know there's no room for home losses with only six games remaining in the regular season.
"Just knowing we're in a must-win situation, trying just to control the Atlanta Hawks," Murray said. "We came out ready to play for 48 minutes and got a great win."
The Cavaliers held out starting forward Isaac Okoro (left knee soreness) and center Jarrett Allen (strained right groin) and were led by Donovan Mitchell's 44 points. Mitchell tied LeBron James' Cavaliers record of 10 games of 40-or-more points in a season.
With Atlanta's win, NBA- and Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee clinched the Central Division title.
After Murray's jumper gave Atlanta a 119-115 advantage, Mitchell's 3-pointer cut the lead to one point. Mitchell missed another 3 with 12.5 seconds remaining. After Young made one of two free throws with 3 seconds remaining, Mitchell's last-gasp 3-pointer from beyond half court hit the back iron.
The Cavaliers, who were knocked out of last season's Eastern Conference play-in tournament by Atlanta, locked up their first playoff spot since 2018 by beating Houston 108-91 on Sunday.
Mitchell passed 10,000 career points in his reunion with Snyder, the former Utah coach. Mitchell played for Snyder for five seasons (2017-22) in Utah. Snyder was hired by Atlanta on Feb. 26, after the Hawks fired Nate McMillan.
Mitchell began the night 13 points away from 10,000 points and passed the mark on a layup to open the second half.
GUARDING AGAINST FREE THROWS
Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game a goal was to limit Young's trips to the free-throw line. "He does such a good job of putting you in harm's way," Bickerstaff said. Young made 6 of 9 free throws.
Meanwhile, Okongwu made 11 of 12 free throws.
"I told him after the game he's got to go 12 for 12," Snyder said.
PRAISE FOR MITCHELL
After the game, Snyder said "it was kind of strange seeing (Mitchell) on the other team."
Snyder said he is not surprised to see Mitchell, who is averaging a career-best 27.4 points, thriving with Cleveland.
"The way he's playing now, it's not surprising to me in the slightest," Snyder said. "... I think the world of him, obviously."
GRIZZLIES 113, MAGIC 108
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 31 points and made 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch, leading Memphis past Orlando.
Bane's free throws thwarted a last-minute rush by the Magic, led by Franz Wagner, who ended up with 25 points, including nine in the final 1:10.
Xavier Tillman had 20 points for Memphis, while Luke Kennard and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 16 points apiece. Jackson added 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Ja Morant, the Grizzlies' leading scorer, sat out the first night of a back-to-back with right thigh soreness.
Paolo Banchero finished with 24 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 14 for the Magic.
HORNETS 137, THUNDER 134
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 22 of his career-high 43 points in the fourth quarter, and Charlotte rallied to beat Oklahoma City for its third straight win.
Three Thunder players scored career highs — Isaiah Joe with 33 points and Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams with 31 each. But Williams and Giddey each missed one of two free throws in the final 16 seconds, and Williams missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.
It was a potentially costly loss for Oklahoma City. The Thunder were looking to strengthen their position in the Western Conference play-in race despite being short-handed. Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the day fourth in the league averaging 31.3 points per game, sat out with a sprained left ankle.
Charlotte was short-handed, too. Terry Rozier (right foot discomfort) and Kelly Oubre (strained right shoulder) sat out for the third straight game and Dennis Smith (sprained right toe) also did not play.
RAPTORS 106, HEAT 92
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Scottie Barnes had 22 points and a career-high 12 assists and Toronto beat Miami.
O.G. Anunoby scored 22 points, and Precious Achiuwa and Fred VanVleet each had 12 as Toronto won for the 10th time in 11 home games.
Tyler Herro scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Miami lost its second straight. The Heat are 15-22 on the road.
Miami played without leading scorer Jimmy Butler, who sat because of a sore neck.
WIZARDS 130, CELTICS 111
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and Washington boosted its flickering postseason hopes with a victory over Boston.
The Wizards, playing without Bradley Beal (left knee soreness) and Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain), pulled within 2 1/2 games of Chicago for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington has six games remaining in the regular season.
The Celtics had their three-game winning streak snapped. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 28 points, and Jaylen Brown contributed 18 points.
Deni Avdija matched a career high with 25 points and added 10 rebounds for Washington. Monte Morris scored 19 points.
