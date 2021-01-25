CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hauser had the hot hand early, and Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III joined in later.
No. 8 Virginia showed off its long-range shooting in an impressive show against Syracuse's vaunted zone defense.
Hauser hit seven of Virginia's 14 3-pointers, and the No. 8 Cavaliers cruised to an 81-58 victory against the Orange on Monday night. Murphy made four 3s, and even the 7-foot-1 Huff added one.
"We're a different team. We can spread the floor offensively with the Sams, Treys and Jays," Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said.
"We can't live by it, but it's an important piece of our offensive production."
Hauser hit five 3s before halftime as Virginia (11-2, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) carried a 41-26 lead into the locker room. He finished with 21 points.
With Huff adding a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds and Murphy collecting 16 points, the Cavaliers finished 14 for 31 from deep. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the 2019 national champions.
Hauser's performance came after back spasms put his availability in question.
"It was weird, just in warmups it started spasming," Hauser said. "I don't know why. I just said I was going to go out there and see how it felt. It felt good enough to play so I figured I'd just play and obviously, I shot the ball pretty well so it wasn't the worst thing."
Quincy Guerrier led the Orange (9-5, 3-4) with 15 points, and Alan Griffin had 13. Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory and just 22 of 59 overall (37.3%).
"Overall, we had a bad game," Guerrier said. "We need to do a better job."
Syracuse pulled within 11 twice after halftime, the last at 49-38 on a 3-pointer by Robert Braswell with 12:52 to go. But Virginia followed with a 10-3 run that ended with Hauser's seventh 3-pointer, making it 59-41 with 10 minutes to play.
Bennett pulled his starters in the final two minutes and the Cavaliers still closed the game on a 12-2 run.
"You've got to give up something someplace, so you're going to give up shots. They make 3s against everybody," Orange coach Jim Boeheim said. "They're a good-shooting team. We broke down a couple times. We should have gotten better position."
NO. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 88, NO. 10 TEXAS TECH 87
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride made a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds left, helping West Virginia rally for the win.
McBride finished with a season-high 24 points. Jalen Bridges and reserve Sean McNeil each scored 13 points for West Virginia (11-4, 4-3 Big 12), which trailed by 12 with about seven minutes left.
Texas Tech (11-5, 4-4) wasted a stellar performance by Mac McClung, who scored a season-high 30 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 points and eight boards.
McBride's 3-pointer with 1:36 left tied it at 84, but McClung responded with his own 3 with 1:10 remaining.
Taz Sherman made a layup with 50 seconds to go and the Mountaineers got the ball back for one last chance. McBride drove the lane and made an off-balance shot over two defenders.
