PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland, the late Tom Weiskopf and the remaining founders of the LPGA Tour were among those elected Wednesday for the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The induction will be June 10, 2024, the Monday ahead of the U.S. Open in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The six inductees — the LPGA founders were voted as one — is the largest class since six were inducted in 2008.

