NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper blew kisses at a booing crowd to punctuate his home run, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 2-1 in eight innings Friday night for a doubleheader split after Aaron Nola matched a long-standing major league record with 10 straight strikeouts in the opener.
Odúbel Herrera drove in the tiebreaking run with a groundout against reliever Sean Reid-Foley (2-1) in the eighth as both games took an extra inning to determine a winner.
Nola tied Tom Seaver's mark for consecutive strikeouts set 51 years ago, but the Mets rallied to win the first game 2-1 in eight innings on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith.
"Pretty cool being in a category with Tom," Nola said. "It's a cool accomplishment, but winning's cooler in my opinion."
Following a costly error by third baseman Alec Bohm in the bottom of the seventh, Archie Bradley (3-1) limited the damage and allowed only pinch-hitter James McCann's tying sacrifice fly in the nightcap.
Struggling closer Héctor Neris retired Lindor, Pete Alonso and Smith with the automatic runner in scoring position for his 11th save in 16 chances. Neris struck out Smith to end it as Philadelphia's beleaguered bullpen finally closed one out to snap a four-game slide.
Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen robbed Albert Almora Jr. of an early two-run homer.
Harper hit his 11th homer on an 0-2 pitch from starter David Peterson in the sixth to put the Phillies in front 1-0. When he reached the dugout, Harper donned the team's oversized straw home run hat and feigned kisses to agitated Mets fans, even popping back out for a few more.
Phillies starter Matt Moore allowed three hits over five scoreless innings in an encouraging return from the injured list.
In the opener, Nola was one strike from standing alone in pitching history. He settled for a tie with Seaver before Philadelphia's bullpen blew another lead.
New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh.
First baseman Rhys Hoskins, with sunglasses perched uselessly atop the bill of his cap, appeared to have trouble seeing the ball in the evening glare and ducked a bit as the throw sailed just over his mitt.
That led to Lindor's tying single with two outs, and Smith — after squaring to bunt on a previous pitch — won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suárez (3-2) in the eighth.
Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.
The Hall of Famer's mark for consecutive strikeouts remained unmatched for more than five decades until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto with a changeup leading off the fourth at Citi Field, which replaced Shea Stadium as the Mets' home in 2009 on an adjacent site in Queens.
"I guess I wasn't really thinking about anything except getting him out," Nola said, adding he'll probably get the souvenir ball authenticated and put it in a little box at home.
Nola also singled off the left-field wall and doubled home Philadelphia's run against starter Taijuan Walker during a sensational all-around performance that resembled a Little League star.
"I got no pop," a grinning Nola said with a chuckle. "I thought I got my first one."
The right-hander equaled a career high with 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of two-hit ball, but the Phillies were unable to hang on.
Seth Lugo (1-0) struck out three in the top of the eighth and stranded two runners for the NL East leaders, playing their third doubleheader in seven days.
Featuring a nasty knuckle curve, Nola started and ended his streak with punchouts of Conforto. With the crowd chanting his name, Alonso halted the astounding run of Ks when he reached across the plate to poke a 1-2 slider inside the right-field line for a line-drive double.
Nola actually got off to an inauspicious start. He hit leadoff batter Jeff McNeil with a curveball in the first inning and then gave up a double to Lindor that left runners at second and third.
The right-hander struck out Conforto, Alonso and Smith in succession to keep New York off the scoreboard, and didn't stop. James McCann, Kevin Pillar and Luis Guillorme went down in the second, then Walker, McNeil and Lindor in the third — all wearing a patch with Seaver's retired uniform No. 41 on their sleeves.
"They knew there was a string of strikeouts going on, and they knew how good he was because they kept talking about it," Mets manager Luis Rojas said.
Seven strikeouts during Nola's run were swinging. He caught Smith, McCann and Walker looking.
The streak alone gave Nola his 19th double-digit strikeout game and third this season.
Under pandemic rules, both games were scheduled for seven innings in a doubleheader created to make up an April 15 rainout.
ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5, 10 INNINGS
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally, and Baltimore beat Toronto to snap a 20-game road losing streak.
Baltimore's road skid was tied for the second-longest in AL history, trailing only the 22 losses in a row by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics. The last-place Orioles won for the second time in 16 games and improved to 24-52, including 12-26 away from home.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 25th home run for Toronto.
Paul Fry (1-2) retired the side in the ninth inning, and Cole Sulser pitched a scoreless 10th for his second save.
Toronto's Trent Thornton (1-3) took the loss.
RED SOX 5, YANKEES 3
BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe had two RBIs, including go-ahead sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Boston's pitchers held New York scoreless over the final seven innings.
It was Boston's fourth straight win over the Yankees.
Boston starter Martín Pérez allowed six hits and three runs over 3 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out three before being replaced by Hirokazu Sawamura.
Garrett Whitlock (3-1) got the win after allowing no runs and one hit over two innings. Matt Barnes picked up his 16th save.
New York's Domingo Germán (4-5) pitched four innings, yielding five hits and all four runs while striking out three and walking one to take the loss.
RANGERS 9, ROYALS 4
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nate Lowe's three hits included his first career triple in the majors as Texas dominated their former All-Star Mike Minor and beat Kansas City.
Playing his 146th game in the big leagues, Lowe's two-run triple highlighted a four-run fourth inning. Rookie Jonah Heim matched career highs with three hits and two RBIs for Texas.
Dane Dunning (3-6) won for the first time since May 9, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings.
Minor (6-5), an All-Star for the Rangers in 2019 who traded at the deadline in 2020, allowed a career-high nine earned runs in five-plus innings in his 197th career start. His 11 hits allowed tied a career high.
The Royals have lost three straight games and 15 of 19.
TWINS 8, INDIANS 7
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez hit two triples and a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning, sparking Minnesota to a victory over Cleveland.
Arraez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Alex Kirilloff hit a two-run homer and Josh Donaldson also drove in two runs for the Twins.
Griffin Jax (1-0) got his first career victory with 4 1/3 innings in relief, and Hansel Robles recorded his seventh save by finishing the ninth.
Josh Naylor, Amed Rosario, Bobby Bradley and Eddie Rosario went deep for the Indians, who took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Nick Wittgren (2-2) gave up two singles in the sixth before Arraez's double.
RAYS 4, ANGELS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani led off by homering for the seventh time in nine games, but Tampa Bay edged Los Angeles when pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Moved up to the leadoff spot, Ohtani hit a drive estimated at 453 feet off the D-ring in right field at Tropicana Field, only the 39th ball to reach that spot since the park opened in 1998. It was Ohtani's 24th homer, extending a career high.
Lowe was hit by Steve Cishek's pitch with the score 3-all in the seventh inning. Yandy Díaz and Ji-Man Choi walked to start the inning against José Suarez (2-1).
Collin McHugh (2-1) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Diego Castillo worked the ninth for his 12th save.
The victory was Kevin Cash's 500th as manager of the Rays (500-447) .
BRAVES 3, REDS 2
CINCINNATI (AP) — Guillermo Heredia homered, doubled and made a defensive gem before crashing into the wall in the eighth inning in his return to the lineup in Atlanta's win over Cincinnati.
The game's first run came in the fifth when Atlanta's Freddie Freeman doubled home Ronald Acuña Jr. for his 900th career RBI.
Dansby Swanson hit a solo homer in the sixth and Heredia added a solo shot in the seventh, both off Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez (3-2).
Eugenio Suárez also hit a solo home run off Luke Jackson in the seventh.
Drew Smyly (1-1) exited after six innings with a 3-1 lead. Will Smith worked the ninth and picked up his 16th save.
BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 4, 11 INNINGS
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura's sacrifice fly in the 11th as Milwaukee beat Colorado to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.
With Manny Piña at second base to start the bottom of the 11th, Adames singled off Lucas Gilbreath (0-1). Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to load the bases before Hiura lifted a flyball over a five-man infield that was caught by Raimel Tapia, whose one-hop throw was up the first-base line.
Hiura hit a solo homer off Colorado reliever Tyler Kinley in the seventh.
Devin Williams (4-1) pitched the 11th got the win.
MARLINS 11, NATIONALS 2
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit 13th home run in the last 14 games but Miguel Rojas hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning and Miami went on to end Washington's five-game win streak.
Rojas had four RBIs, and Garrett Cooper homered and doubled twice as the Marlins stopped a four-game losing streak. Adam Duvall reached base four times with two singles and two walks.
Pablo López (4-4) gave up two runs and six hits in six innings with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Jon Lester (1-3) allowed seven runs, five hits and three walks in a season-low 2 1/3 innings,.
