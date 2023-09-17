SEARCY — Harding junior Luke Walling took an early lead Friday and cruised to a 10.7-second victory at the 2023 Steve Guymon Invitational at the Harding Cross-Country Course. He covered the four miles in 19:45.8, winning the Guymon Invitational for the second time in his career.

Harding's team placed second in the five-team event with 33 points.

