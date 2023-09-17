SEARCY — Harding junior Luke Walling took an early lead Friday and cruised to a 10.7-second victory at the 2023 Steve Guymon Invitational at the Harding Cross-Country Course. He covered the four miles in 19:45.8, winning the Guymon Invitational for the second time in his career.
Harding's team placed second in the five-team event with 33 points.
- Harding has had the winning individual in all three editions of the Guymon Invitational ... Walling won in 2021 and 2023 and Noah Haileab won in 2022.
- Harding has finished either first or second in all three Guymon Invitationals.
- Walling's time of 19:45.8 over four miles was the best of his career and his first time under 20 minutes ... it was also the fastest time ever to win the Guymon Invitational, topping Haileab's 20:11.4 last season.
- Sophomore Nate Perry finished second among Harding runners and sixth overall in 20:33.4, his career-best four-mile time and tied his best-ever finish ... he was also sixth last season at the Guymon Invitational in 21:28.8.
- Third among Harding runners and seventh overall was senior Jackson Pruim in 20:35.6 ... it was also his career-best four-mile time ... has been a scoring runner for Harding in all 18 of his career cross-country races.
- Freshman Brady Axtell placed ninth overall and fourth among Bison runners in 20:50.6 ... it was his second career race, and he shaved almost 50 seconds off his time at the Memphis Twilight.
- Senior Tom Valente placed 10th and fifth among Bisons in 20:57.9 ... it was his fastest career four-mile time.
- Harding's sixth and seventh finishers were sophomore Arnaud de Boscs (11th, 20:59.5) and senior Matt Ingalsbe (12th, 21:01.3).
WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
SEARCY — Harding women's cross-country placed all five of its scoring runners among the top nine finishers to defeat five other teams and win the 2023 Steve Guymon Invitational. The Lady Bisons finished with 24 points, topping second-place Little Rock, who had 31 points. Henderson State was third with 108.
Harding had a 2-3-4 finish in the 5K race with freshman Jessica Chappell second in 18:33.8, sophomore Josie Parks third in 18:53.9 and freshman Abby Metzger fourth in 19:03.0.
- In its third edition, Harding won the Steve Guymon Invitational for the first time ... the Lady Bisons had finished second as a team in the previous two editions.
- Harding's team victory was its first since winning the Lois Davis Invitational in Magnolia, Arkansas, on Oct. 11, 2019.
- Chappell's time of 18:33.8 was the second-fastest time by a Harding runner at the Guymon Invitational, trailing only Nieves Megias' 18:25.1 in 2021 ... she was running her second meet as a Lady Bison and topped her time at the Memphis Twilight (19:32.8) by almost a full minute.
- Parks' time of 18:53.9 was her first career sub-19-minute finish in seven career 5K races ... her previous best was 19:30.9 at the 2022 Chile Pepper XC Festival.
- Running her second career race, Metzger shaved 31 seconds off her time at the Memphis Twilight (19:34.3).
- Sophomore Dinah Winders was Harding's fourth finisher and placed sixth overall in 19:14.3 ... Winders placed eighth in the Guymon last season in 19:21.9.
- Sophomore Kaia Bieker was fifth among Harding runners and ninth overall in 19:39.0.
- Harding's sixth and seventh finishers were freshman Josie Villard (13th, 20:57.2) and sophomore Jaclyn Weilnau (17th, 21:58.1).
Harding travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to run in the Cowboy Jamboree, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Sept. 23.
