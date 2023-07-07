RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference named Harding’s Cody Smith as its 2022-23 Male Scholar Athlete of the Year on Thursday.
Smith’s recognition gives Harding four-straight GAC Male Scholar Athlete recipients. Matthew Hipshire won in both 2021 and 2021-22. Mills Bryant earned the honor in 2019-20. Smith becomes the third GAC baseball student-athlete lauded with the award. Former Bison Davis Richardson won in 2014-15 and Arkansas Tech’s Dylan McDearmon won in 2018-19.
Smith earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering with a 3.97 GPA and a Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics with a perfect 4.00 GPA. He earned Second Team Academic All-America honors to become the first Harding baseball player ever named to multiple Academic All-America teams.
On the diamond, he hit .301 with six home runs and 38 RBI and placed on the GAC All-Defensive Team. He went 19-for-20 on stolen base attempts and set the school’s career record for triples.
Other nominees for the 2022-23 GAC Male Athlete of the Year award included Arkansas Tech’s Jack Grissom (Football), Arkansas-Monticello’s Josh Denton (Basketball), East Central’s Justin Chitty (Baseball), Henderson State’s Greyson Stevens (Baseball), Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Zachary Cox (Cross Country), Oklahoma Baptist’s Jake Hamilton (Baseball), Ouachita Baptist’s G. Allen (Baseball), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Trent Zorgdrager (Golf), Southern Arkansas’ Briston Rains (Cross Country/Track & Field), Southern Nazarene’s Gage Porter (Football) and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Mason Hart (Basketball).
Bianchi wins GAC female scholar award
On Wednesday, the Great American Conference announced Henderson State golfer Allie Bianchi as its Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Bianchi became the second person in GAC history – male or female – to win three end-of-year awards. Fellow Reddie Kevin Rodgers captured back-to-back Athlete of the Years in 2012-13 and 2013-14. He doubled up in 2013-14 by earning the Scholar Athlete of the Year accolade.
She claimed a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team. After completing her undergraduate studies with a perfect 4.00 in Finance she earned another 4.00 in her graduate school work in Data Science. She received the GAC’s Elite Scholar Athlete for the second-straight season.
On the course, Bianchi received WGCA All-America Honorable Mention honors after she finished ranked in the top 50, according to GolfStat. She made the All-GAC First Team by unanimous vote. She won the individual title at the National Championship Preview and helped the team reach the National Semifinals for the first time in program history.
Other nominees for the 2022-23 GAC Female Scholar Athlete of the Year award included Brooke Prewitt (Softball), Arkansas-Monticello’s Bailey Camp (Softball), East Central’s Liv Cummins (Basketball), Harding’s Kelli McKinnon (Volleyball), Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Josena Frame (Basketball), Sophia Strange (Cross Country/Track & Field), Ouachita Baptist’s Lexie Castillow (Volleyball), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Briley Moon (Basketball), Southern Arkansas’s Kamrin Hooks (Track & Field), Southern Nazarene’s Cassandra Awatt (Basketball) and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Rachel Masson (Track & Field).
Taylor named GAC Male Athlete of the Year
The Great American Conference announced Henderson State’s national champion Lamar Taylor as its 2022-23 Male Athlete of the Year Thursday.
Taylor, a dominant swimmer, became the second Reddie selected as a GAC Athlete of the Year. Former standout quarterback Kevin Rodgers claimed the Male Athlete of the Year for both 2012-13 and 2013-14.
He became Henderson State’s first individual NCAA National Champion since 2010 when he touched first in the 50-yard freestyle. He followed up that victory by winning the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard freestyle. He became only the second Red Wave swimmer to ever win multiple NCAA titles and the first Division II male swimmer with three individual national titles at one event since 2021. Henderson State placed ninth at the event, its best result since 2007.
Taylor’s season culminated in him earning six All-American honors and receiving the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Male Swimmer of the Year accolade. He owns three individual school records and raced on four relay teams that established program records.
Other nominees for the 2022-23 GAC Male Athlete of the Year award included Arkansas Tech’s Jesus Zizumbo (Football), Arkansas-Monticello’s Mason Philley (Baseball), East Central’s Devon Roush (Football), Harding’s Dakarai Bush (Track & Field), Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Malik Parsons (Basketball), Oklahoma Baptist’s Alex Schroeder (Baseball), Ouachita Baptist’s TJ Cole (Football), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Marquis Gray (Football), Southern Arkansas’ Brett McGee (Baseball), Southern Nazarene’s Gage Porter (Football) and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Kamden Gipson (Basketball).
OK Baptist’s Jones wins GAC Female Athlete of the Year
The Great American Conference announced Oklahoma Baptist ace Kayleigh Jones as its Female Athlete of the Year and Henderson State golfer Allie Bianchi as its Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. on Wednedsay.
Jones became the seventh softball player lauded as GAC Female Athlete of the Year. She matched the feat of former tennis All-American Kim Moosbacher as the second Bison named Female Athlete of the Year.
She led the Bison to their first GAC regular season title and their first appearance in the NCAA Central Region Championships. The consensus First-Team All-American became the first pitcher in league history to tally at least 30 wins and 300 strikeouts in a single season. She ranked in the top 10 nationally in wins, strikeouts, ERA, WHIP, complete games and shutouts.
She threw a pair of no-hitters as part of 13 shutouts. She struck out at least 10 batters 16 times. She set school records for career strikeouts, 766, and wins, 65, as well as single-season wins, 31.
Other nominees for the 2022-23 GAC Female Athlete of the Year award included Arkansas Tech’s Jalei Oglesby (Basketball), Arkansas-Monticello’s Kennedy Cox (Softball), East Central’s Abigael Kemboi (Cross Country/Track & Field), Harding’s Sage Hawley (Basketball), Henderson State’s Gracen Blount (Golf), Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Valerie Nzeakor (Track & Field), Ouachita Baptist’s Makayla Miller (Basketball), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cheyenne Mahy (Softball), Southern Arkansas’ Lena Milosevic (Tennis) Southern Nazarene’s Cassandra Awatt (Basketball) and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Gregor Weck (Alimata Rabo (Soccer).
