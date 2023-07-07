RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference named Harding’s Cody Smith as its 2022-23 Male Scholar Athlete of the Year on Thursday.

Smith’s recognition gives Harding four-straight GAC Male Scholar Athlete recipients. Matthew Hipshire won in both 2021 and 2021-22. Mills Bryant earned the honor in 2019-20. Smith becomes the third GAC baseball student-athlete lauded with the award. Former Bison Davis Richardson won in 2014-15 and Arkansas Tech’s Dylan McDearmon won in 2018-19.

