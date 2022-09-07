RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference announced the second Volleyball Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Harding’s Logan Smith and Sarah Morehead captured Offensive Player and Setter of the Week while Oklahoma Baptist’s Maci Langford earned Defensive Player of the Week.
#theGAC VOLLEYBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Logan Smith, Harding, OH, Sr., Kopperl, Texas
Smith led the Lady Bisons offense at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational as she hit .314 across four victories. In a sweep of Lincoln Memorial, she tallied 17 kills and hit .500. She added 12 kills and nine digs in a three-set win against St. Anselm. For the four matches, she averaged 3.91 kills and 4.59 points per set.
#theGAC VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Maci Langford, Oklahoma Baptist, DS, Jr., Arlington, Texas
Langford helped the Bison collect three wins at the OBU Fall Tournament after she averaged 5.75 digs per set in four matches. She tallied a total of 92 digs with a high of 34 in a five-set victory against Newman. She ranks second in the conference averaging 4.97 digs per set.
#theGAC VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE WEEK – Sarah Morehead, Harding, Sr., Aledo, Texas
Morehead averaged a GAC-leading 9.92 assists per set as the Lady Bisons won all four of their contests at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational in sweeps. She recorded double-doubles against Tiffin, St. Anselm and Shorter. She also averaged 0.83 blocks per set.
Emily Adams, RS/MB (Ouachita Baptist), Taneyah Brown, RS (Oklahoma Baptist), Lacy Mott, OH (Southwestern Oklahoma State), Brianna Merkel, S (Arkansas Tech), D'Nari Mills, OH (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Landry Rogers, OH (Southern Arkansas), Emma Strickland, OH (East Central), Addison Wimmer, OH (Northwestern Oklahoma State)
Andrea Coady, DS (Northwestern Oklahoma State), Amaya Constantino, DS/L (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Alejandra Delgado, L (East Central), Kelli McKinnon, MB (Harding), Megan Solberg, DS/L (Arkansas Tech), Zoey Sparks, MH (Southwestern Oklahoma State), Samantha Still, DS (Southern Arkansas), Christiane Uzoh, OH (Henderson State)
Courtney Hanson, S (Ouachita Baptist), Leah Lawson, S (East Central), Cameron Lobb, S (Northwestern Oklahoma State), Brianna Merkel, S (Arkansas Tech), Morgan Schuster, S (Southern Arkansas)
