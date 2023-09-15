RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the men’s soccer players of the week for the second week of the 2023 season. Harding’s Camilo Porto won the Offensive accolade while Rogers State’s Matthew Sweetman and Declan Viljoen claimed the Defender and Goalkeeper honors.
GAC/MIAA MEN’S SOCCER CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Camilo Porto, F, Harding, Sr., Catagena, Colombia
Porto extended his streak of games with a goal to four as he found the back of the net in all three games. He scored in the 18th minute of a 2-1 win against William Jewell. In the 77th minute, he scored the game winner against Mississippi College. He registered Harding’s lone goal in its contest with Delta State.
GAC/MIAA MEN’S SOCCER DEFENDER OF THE WEEK – Matthew Sweetman, D, Rogers State, Jr., Portsmouth, England
Sweetman helped the Hillcats push their undefeated start to four as they tied Midwestern State and defeated Oklahoma Christian. Against Oklahoma Christian, he anchored the defense that only allowed the Eagles two shots on goal out of 19 total shots. Sweetman scored the first goal of the match 24 seconds in off a pass from Hugo Martin.
GAC/MIAA MEN’S SOCCER GOALKEEPER OF THE WEEK – Declan Viljoen, GK, Rogers State, Jr., Auckland, New Zealand
Viljoen improved to 2-0-2 following a tie with No. 7 Midwestern State and a victory against Oklahoma Christian. He tallied seven saves against the Mustangs. He played the first 81 minutes and allowed one goal on 15 shots faced in the 2-1 win against the Eagles.
Women’s soccer teamSEARCY – The Harding women’s soccer team gave up a second half goal as Texas Woman’s defeated Harding 1-0 Thursday in non-conference action at the Stevens Soccer Complex.
Harding falls to 2-3-0 on the season. Texas Woman’s improves to 5-0.
Goals
Texas Woman’s 1, Harding 0 – 60th minute – Rylee Avery sent a cross from right to the left of the box and Giselle Gutierrez tapped the ball in for the goal. It was her first of the season.
Stats
Harding took seven shots in the game with two being on goal. Kim Barcenas and Carmen Gunn each had two shots.
Texas Woman’s took nine shots, three were on goal. Alyssa Striker led the team with four.
Maysa Willis played the full 90 minutes for Harding in goal and had two saves.
Defenders Caitlann Potter and Kim Barcenas played the full 90 minutes for the Lady Bisons.
Next up
Harding will be back in action Saturday when it hosts Texas-Tyler at 11 a.m., at the Stevens Soccer Complex.
