SHAWNEE - Harding University women's basketball had an outstanding season, posting a 23-6 record season record and 19-3 mark in the Great American Conference, and multiple players receiving recognition for their remarkable performances Wednesday night.

Junior Sage Hawley has been named the GAC Player of the Year, becoming Harding's third GAC Player of the Year after Kristen Celsor in 2014 and Arielle Saunders in 2015. Hawley also earned First Team All-GAC for the second consecutive year. She ranks third in the conference in scoring, with an average of 19.5 points per game, and leads the conference in rebounding, with an average of 10.8 rebounds per game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.