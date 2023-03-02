SHAWNEE - Harding University women's basketball had an outstanding season, posting a 23-6 record season record and 19-3 mark in the Great American Conference, and multiple players receiving recognition for their remarkable performances Wednesday night.
Junior Sage Hawley has been named the GAC Player of the Year, becoming Harding's third GAC Player of the Year after Kristen Celsor in 2014 and Arielle Saunders in 2015. Hawley also earned First Team All-GAC for the second consecutive year. She ranks third in the conference in scoring, with an average of 19.5 points per game, and leads the conference in rebounding, with an average of 10.8 rebounds per game.
Senior Jacie Evans has received her first all-conference honor by earning Second Team All-GAC. Evans is fourth in the conference in assists, with an average of 3.7 per game, and rebounds, with an average of 8.7 per game. Sophomore Rory Geer has also earned her first all-conference honor by being named Honorable Mention All-GAC. Geer ranks ninth in the conference in rebounds, with an average of 7.4 rebounds per game.
Junior Jorey Thorman has been recognized as a GAC Elite Scholar Athlete for achieving a 4.00 GPA with 70 or more hours earned. Additionally, Hawley, Evans, and Itziar Ugarte have received GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete honors for achieving a 3.70 GPA with 70 or more hours earned.
Harding University, seeded No. 2, will begin their GAC Tournament campaign against No. 7 seed East Central on Thursday at noon at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
