RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors for the fourth week of the 2022-23 season. Harding’s Sage Hawley and Henderson State’s Ashley Farrar won the Women’s honor while Arkansas Tech’s Taelon Peter and Oklahoma Baptist’s Paul King shared the Men’s award.

#theGAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sage Hawley, Harding, C, Jr., Memphis, Tennessee. Hawley broke a 25-year school record for points in a game when scored 43 points on 21-for-31 shooting in a 105-103 overtime win against Southern Arkansas. Her 21 field goals and 31 attempts also set Harding records. She added 15 rebounds in the win. Against the GAC opener against Ouachita Baptist, she scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots. #

