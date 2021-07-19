Harding University junior men’s tennis player Alvaro de Lorenzo was named to the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 7 At-Large team, when it was announced July 8. It is the first CoSIDA academic honor for de Lorenzo.
De Lorenzo is a senior International Business major from Madrid, Spain with a 3.66 grade point average.
De Lorenzo was tied for the team lead in singles wins this season, going 11-4 in singles and 8-6 in doubles. He was named First Team All-MIAA/GAC while also being recognized as an MIAA/GAC Scholar Athlete. De Lorenzo was also named a 2020 ITA Scholar Athlete, 2020 Academic All-GAC, 2020 MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
De Lorenzo was one of five athletes from the Great American Conference represented on the team. Southern Arkansas had two honorees while Henderson State and Southeastern Oklahoma State each had one.
De Lorenzo is the seventh Bison in program history to be named CoSIDA Academic All-District. The last to receive it was Luis Tirado in 2020.
De Lorenzo will now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Ballot, which will be released in August.
On July 13, eight Harding men’s tennis players received ITA Scholar Athlete honors for posting a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the 2020-21 school year. The honorees were Balazs Balassa, Arthur Bellan, De Lorenzo, Matthew Mihalko, Diego Pierola, Tirado, Bryce Walker and Jacob Wood. Harding’s men also received the All-Academic Team award for posting a 3.48 GPA during the most recent school year.
