SEARCY — Harding junior Cooper Carroll became the first Bison football player ever to earn two College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-America honors when he received First Team laurels Tuesday.
Carroll, a defensive back from Madison, Mississippi, is an accounting major with a 3.91 GPA.
In 2022, Carroll had 42 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a blocked kick. He registered a career-high 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss, in Harding's win at Arkansas-Monticello.
Carroll has 86 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, two interceptions and two blocked kicks, covering 36 games over three seasons.
Carroll was a Second Team Academic All-American in 2021 and joined James Kee (2011) and Sam Blankenship (2017) as Harding's First Team Academic All-Americans in 2022.
Carroll's honor was the 10th Academic All-America citation for Harding Football.
