Carroll

Harding University junior Cooper Carroll (33) was named a CSC Academic All American for the second time.

 Tom Morris

SEARCY — Harding junior Cooper Carroll became the first Bison football player ever to earn two College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-America honors when he received First Team laurels Tuesday.

Carroll, a defensive back from Madison, Mississippi, is an accounting major with a 3.91 GPA.

