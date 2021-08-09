Harding University rising senior Allison Carpenter of the women’s tennis team received 2021 Third Team Academic All-America At-Large honors Thursday from the College Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA).
The at-large program for the CoSIDA Academic All-America program includes the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis, water polo, bowling, crew, field hockey, men’s volleyball and wrestling. Carpenter was one of only seven NCAA Division II women’s tennis players to receive the honor.
Carpenter, a native of New Braunfels, Texas, is an integrated marketing major with a 4.00 GPA.
During the 2021 season, Carpenter compiled a 13-1 singles record with her only loss coming in a third-set tiebreaker. She opened her season with nine consecutive singles wins. In doubles play, Carpenter and her teammate Hana Folse were a perfect 4-0 in Great American Conference matches.
Carpenter helped lead Harding to an undefeated regular season GAC championship and won both of her singles matches in Harding’s GAC Tournament championship run.
All nominees for this award must have reached sophomore status, carry a 3.30 cumulative GPA and boast noteworthy academic and athletic achievements.
Carpenter is the third Harding women’s tennis player to earn Academic All-America, joining Laura Tollett (2001) and Gina Cielo (2012). She is Harding’s first Academic All-American of the 2020-21 school year.
