EDMOND, Okla. — The 18th-ranked Harding Lady Bisons scored two runs in the top of the seventh and held on to defeat 21st-ranked Oklahoma Baptist 3-2 Friday in the NCAA Central Region elimination game.

Harding advances to take on host team Central Oklahoma on Saturday in the NCAA Central Region One finals. The game has been moved up to a 11 a.m., start due to forecasted weather in the Oklahoma City area. The Lady Bisons will have to beat the Bronchos twice to advance to the super regional.

