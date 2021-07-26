Harding women's track and field had seven members earn USTFCCCA All-Academic honors Thursday. The team also received the All-Academic Team designation.
To earn the individual honor, student-athletes needed a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher and achieved an automatic or provisional qualifying mark for eight the indoor or outdoor season.
Harding's seven individual recipients were Anna Kay Clark, Liz Fouts, Cara Mason, Mariah Miller, Darcy Sanford, Sierra White and Brylan Williams.
Clark is a sophomore accounting major from Hoover, Alabama. She had a 4.00 GPA and recorded a provisional mark of 45.63 meters in the javelin.
Fouts is a senior integrative studies major from Searcy, Arkansas. She had a 3.69 GPA and a provisional mark of 50.31 meters in the discus.
Mason is a senior kinesiology major from North Lima, Ohio. She had a 3.41 GPA and a provisional mark of 14.44 meters in the shot put.
Miller is a junior biology major from Cisco, Texas. She had a 3.69 GPA and provisional mark of 12.10 meters in the triple jump.
Sanford is a senior public relations major from Montgomery, Alabama. She had a 3.83 GPA and a provisional point total of 4,685 in the heptathlon.
White is a junior information systems major from Aledo, Texas. She had a 3.86 GPA and cleared provisional height of 4.02 meters in the pole vault.
Williams is a senior communication sciences major from Bald Knob, Arkansas. She had a 3.95 GPA and cleared a provisional height of 1.69 meters in the high jump.
Teams with a cumulative GPA over 3.0 received the All-Academic Team award. Harding posted a 3.385 GPA to receive the team accolade for the 12th time overall and for the ninth straight year.
