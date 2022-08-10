RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2022 women’s soccer preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday morning. Southwestern Oklahoma State claimed five of the seven first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite. Ouachita Baptist finished second in the balloting.

In 2021, the Bulldogs won their fifth GAC regular-season title. They claimed an at-large berth to the NCAA Central Regional Championships, their fourth tournament appearance in the last 10 years. Midfielder Brianna Benitez led SWOSU with 12 goals and 29 points and earned a spot on the All-GAC First Team. Brenna McGuirk, the team’s second-leading scorer also returns. For the first time since 2018, Alimata Rabo will don the Bulldogs colors. From 2016 to 2018, she twice earned the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. She scored 74 goals and 180 points in 60 career games.

