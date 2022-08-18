RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – On Thursday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2022 women’s cross country preseason coaches’ poll. Oklahoma Baptist received eight of the 12 first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite. Arkansas Tech and Harding finished in a tie for second.

In October, the Bison ran to their fifth-straight GAC Championship title after they placed their five scoring runners inside the top 17. They return a pair of First-Team All-GAC runners in Sophia Strange and Kayla McGruder. As a freshman, Strange placed fifth at the GAC Championships to earn the league’s Freshman of the Year honor.

