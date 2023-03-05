SHAWNEE, Okla. — Harding has overcome all kinds of adversity this season to win 25 games for only the third time in program history.

The Lady Bisons could not overcome a stretch of more than 10 minutes in the second half without a made field goal and fell 57-46 to Southern Nazarene on Sunday in the championship game of the Great American Conference Tournament at FireLake Arena.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.