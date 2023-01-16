Strong second-half defense gave Harding Academy the edge it needed against league-leading Episcopal Collegiate as the home Lady Wildcats claimed a 48-34 victory over the visiting Lady Wildcats at Harris Gymnasium on Friday.

Episcopal (14-3, 4-1 conf.) came into the game atop the 3A-6 Conference alongside Helena, but Harding (13-4, 5-1) jumbled the standings as senior McKenney Sheffield dominated on the boards and led offensively with 15 points. The majority of Sheffield’s 11 rebounds came off the defensive boards as Episcopal never seemed to get comfortable against an HA team not afraid to play physically in the paint.

