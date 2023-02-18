SEARCY — Harding junior Sage Hawley stuffed the stat sheet Saturday in leading the Lady Bisons to their 21st win of the season and reached a milestone along the way.
Hawley had 15 points, nine rebounds, a career-high five steals, and four blocked shots in Harding's 64-50 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma in Great American Conference women's action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The victory was Harding's 10th straight at home and lifted the Lady Bisons to 21-6 overall and 17-3 in the GAC. Harding has only won 21 or more games seven times in a season, the last coming in 2018-19 when the Lady Bisons were 21-9. It is also the eighth time that Harding has won 10 or more consecutive games at home.
Harding remains in second place in the GAC standings, two games back of Southern Nazarene. The Lady Bisons can finish no worse than second.
Rory Geer added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Jacie Evans had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
The first quarter was the key for Harding on Saturday. The Lady Bisons held a 19-8 lead after the first 10 minutes, holding the Rangers to only 26.7 percent shooting and 0-of-6 from three-point range.
Harding led 29-20 at halftime and made five 3-pointers in the third quarter. The Lady Bisons blew the game open with a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter and pushed the lead to as many as 21 points.
With the 15 points Saturday, Hawley surpassed 500 points for the season. It the 13th 500-point season in program history. She also moved into 15th in career scoring at Harding with 1,145 points.
Harding's next action is its final road game of the season. The Lady Bisons travel to Arkansas-Monticello to take on the Blossoms on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
