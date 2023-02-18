SEARCY — Harding junior Sage Hawley stuffed the stat sheet Saturday in leading the Lady Bisons to their 21st win of the season and reached a milestone along the way.

Hawley had 15 points, nine rebounds, a career-high five steals, and four blocked shots in Harding's 64-50 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma in Great American Conference women's action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

