Harding, tied for second in the Great American Conference, takes on Arkansas-Monticello on the road … Harding has won 10 straight in the series, including the last four in Monticello … UAM’s last home win over Harding came in 2009 … the Bisons and Weevils are playing in Monticello for the first time since 2018, a 47-21 Harding win.

Harding in the polls – the Bisons are No. 23 in the AFCA Top 25 Poll, No. 20 in the D2Football.com poll, and No. 12 on MasseyRatings.com.

