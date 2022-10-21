Harding, tied for second in the Great American Conference, takes on Arkansas-Monticello on the road … Harding has won 10 straight in the series, including the last four in Monticello … UAM’s last home win over Harding came in 2009 … the Bisons and Weevils are playing in Monticello for the first time since 2018, a 47-21 Harding win.
Harding leads the GAC with only 4.43 penalties per game … the Bisons have only had more than six penalties in one game this season.
Harding leads the GAC with 25.84 yards per kickoff return … UAM ranks last in the GAC in kickoff return defense, allowing 23.59 yards per return.
Harding leads the nation with 26.75 yards per pass completion … the Bisons have completed 20 passes, 12 for more than 20 yards and three for more than 50 yards.
Harding opponents have not returned a punt this season.
Harding leads the GAC in rushing defense (116.7) and total defense (282.3) and ranks second in passing defense (165.6) … only one Harding opponent has gained more than 350 yards in a game.
Freshman quarterback Cole Keylon has passed for 535 yards in only seven games … the last Harding quarterback with 500 or more passing yards in a season was Preston Paden with 614 in 2018.
Sophomore slot back Jhalen Spicer needs 24 yards to reach 1,000 for his career … he leads the GAC with 11.3 yards per carry.
Junior defensive lineman Nathaniel Wallace ranks second in the GAC with 5.0 sacks … the last player with five or more sacks was Segun Olubi, who had 5.5 in 2019 … he has 12.0 career sacks and needs two more to move into Harding’s career top 10 … Wallace also leads Harding with eight quarterback hurries.
OPPONENT WATCH: UAM leads the GAC and ranks third nationally with 12 intercepted passes … UAM ranks 11th nationally with 238.3 rushing yards per game … UAM defensive back Kaytron Allen averages 6.3 solo tackles per game, eighth in Division II.
