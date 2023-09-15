Harding carries a six-game winning streak into action this weekend against Arkansas-Monticello as part of the Family Weekend celebration.
KEY STAT: Saturday’s game will be a matchup of the GAC’s top rushing team through two games, Harding at 333.5 rushing yards per game, and the GAC’s top passing team, Arkansas-Monticello, at 336.5 passing yards per game.
This will be the 58th meeting between HU and UAM with the Bisons holding a 33-24 series lead ... HU has won 11 straight overall and six straight in Searcy ... UAM’s last win was in 2009 and last win in Searcy was 2008.
23rd-ranked Harding scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half, but a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 97-yard fumble return in the third quarter broke open a close game and the Bisons defeated Arkansas-Monticello 56-43 last season in Great American Conference action at Convoy Leslie Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Harding is ranked No. 11 in the AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll ... Harding has appeared in 54 consecutive AFCA polls, dating to the final poll of the 2017 season ... Harding was last ranked No. 11 on Oct. 10, 2022 ... Harding is 12th in the D2Football.com poll and eighth at MassingRatings.com.
Harding leads the GAC and ranks second in D2 with 333.5 rushing yards per game ... HU rushed for 382 yards vs. Oklahoma Baptist and has rushed for 300 or more yards 97 times since going to the flexbone in 2010.
Harding leads the GAC with a +3.00 turnover margin ... HU leads the GAC and ranks second in D2 in both fumbles recovered (5) and turnovers gained (9) ... HU leads the GAC and ranks 11th in D2 with four interceptions.
Harding fullback Blake Delacruz needs 6 rushing yards for 1,000 in his career ... through two games, slotback Braden Jay is averaging 12.0 yards per carry
Linebacker Zach Strickland had a 72-yard fumble return for a TD last week against Oklahoma Baptist, becoming only the fourth Harding player with a fumble return TD and an interception return TD in his career ... he joined Kennard Henderson, Daylon Markham and Dra Smith ... Strickland also had an interception last season vs. Arkansas-Monticello.
Linebacker Clark Griffin has led Harding in tackles in both games and ranks 11th in the GAC with 6.5 tackles per game ... Griffin had a 97-yard fumble return for a TD last season vs. UAM.
OPPONENT WATCH: UAM is the top scoring offense in the GAC with 53.5 points per game ... the Weevils are one of only two GAC teams to score on every Red Zone trip this season (UAM is 8-for-8 with seven TD and one FG) ... QB Demilon Brown ranks third in D2 with eight TD passes and 11th with 300.5 passing yards per game.
